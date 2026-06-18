CervoMed Secures New U.S. Patent Protecting Use of Neflamapimod in Pure Dementia with Lewy Body Patients into 2042

BOSTON, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for age-related brain disorders (CervoMed or the Company), today announced that it has received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) related to a new patent protecting the Company's use of its drug candidate, neflamapimod, for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) in patients with no substantial Alzheimer's disease-like tau pathology, also known as "pure DLB".

The patent will cover the treatment of DLB without substantial tau pathology, which can be characterized by plasma levels of pTau or brain imaging, and is expected to provide intellectual property protection into 2042 and potentially longer with patent term extension. The patent is designed to protect the Company's strategy targeting the treatment of patients with pure DLB. Currently, there are no approved treatments for DLB in the United States or European Union.

About CervoMed

CervoMed is a clinical-stage company developing treatments for age-related brain disorders. Its lead drug candidate, neflamapimod, is an oral small molecule targeting critical disease processes underlying degenerative disorders of the brain by inhibiting a key enzyme involved in neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration. CervoMed's recently completed Phase 2b RewinD-LB trial evaluated neflamapimod in patients with DLB, enriched for those without Alzheimer's disease (AD) co-pathology, and the Company announced alignment with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on a potential registration path for neflamapimod in DLB in November 2025. Initiation of a Phase 3 trial in DLB is subject to the establishment of a partnership and/or additional financing. CervoMed also recently completed enrollment in its ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating neflamapimod in nonfluent variant primary progressive aphasia (nfvPPA), a subtype of frontotemporal disorders, from which interim biomarker data is anticipated in the early fourth quarter of 2026, and expects the first patient to be dosed with neflamapimod in the EXPERTS-ALS Phase 2a clinical trial in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, regarding the intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future of the Company, including, but not limited to: the Company's need to acquire sufficient funding, including funding for any Phase 3 trial in patients with DLB; the Company's plan to focus on strategic partnering to advance neflamapimod into Phase 3 for DLB and the timing of entering into any such partnership, if at all; the intellectual property protection afforded by the Company's patent portfolio or any patent therein; the therapeutic potential of neflamapimod in DLB, nfvPPA, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or any other indication, including the degree of sustainability of any therapeutic effects; the anticipated timing and achievement of clinical and development milestones, including the Company's initiation of any Phase 3 trial in patients with DLB; the anticipated data readouts from the Company's Phase 2a trial in nfvPPA and the anticipated dosing of the first patient with neflamapimod in the EXPERTS-ALS trial; any other expected or implied benefits or results, including the extent (if any) to which neflamapimod may demonstrate efficacy or other clinical or biomarker improvements in patients; and expectations with respect to neflamapimod, including the timing of any regulatory submissions and potential approvals thereof, if any, in DLB or any other indication. Terms such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "aims," "seeks," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately," "potential," "target," "project," "contemplate," "predict," "forecast," "continue," or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes (including the negative of these terms) may identify these forward-looking statements. Although there is believed to be reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company's control and, as a result, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Particular risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those related to: the Company's available cash resources, the availability of additional funds on acceptable terms or at all, and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the results of the Company's clinical trials; the Company's ability to successfully enter into a partnership to advance neflamapimod into Phase 3 for DLB in a timely manner, on acceptable terms, or at all; the likelihood and timing of any regulatory approval of neflamapimod or the nature of any feedback the Company may receive from the FDA or other regulators; the Company's ability to maintain the intellectual property protection afforded by the Company's patent portfolio; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the future; general economic, political, business, industry, and market conditions, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical conflicts; and the other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 13, 2026, and other filings that the Company may file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof (or such earlier date as may be identified). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except to the extent required by law.

Contacts

Media:

Lisa Guiterman

Biongage Communications

lisa.guiterman@gmail.com

202-330-3431

Investor Relations:

Argot Partners

cervomed@argotpartners.com

212-600-1902