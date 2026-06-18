One Stop Systems, Inc.: One Stop Systems Announces the Appointment of Paul Averna as Vice President Business Development and Growth





ESCONDIDO, Calif., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. ("OSS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged high-performance compute ("HPC") for artificial intelligence ("AI"), machine learning ("ML") and sensor processing at the edge, today announced that Paul "PK" Averna has been appointed Vice President Business Development and Growth, a role focused on accelerating market expansion, deepening customer engagement and driving revenue opportunities across key defense and commercial sectors globally.

Mike Knowles, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are excited to welcome PK to OSS. With more than 30 years of experience introducing products and solutions across defense and commercial markets, PK brings a proven track record of building customer relationships, leading high-performing teams and delivering growth in mission-critical technology environments. His deep experience with Department of Defense and commercial customers will help OSS accelerate growth, expand market reach and convert new opportunities across rugged AI, sensor processing and high-performance compute at the edge."

Averna most recently served as Vice President of VX Marine, where he created fit-for-purpose enterprise solutions for Naval customers and addressed emerging maritime mission needs in the defense sector. Prior to VX Marine, he spent more than seven years as Vice President and General Manager of the Advanced Training Solutions business unit of Cubic Corporation, where he drove significant year-over-year growth and helped position the business for the generational shift to advanced multi-domain training environments. Earlier in his career, Averna held sales, business development and leadership roles at Fozzie Miller Group, Three Wire Systems, Micro Focus and Addx Corporation, consistently supporting growth initiatives across defense, technology and commercial markets.

Averna's background spans mission-critical technology solutions, advanced combat training programs and leadership roles centered on customer engagement, operational execution and organizational growth. He also had a distinguished career in the U.S. Navy as a Naval Aviator, F-14 pilot and Top Gun instructor, and retired as a Captain in the Navy Reserve. He is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy with a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As one of the fastest growing segments of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on X YouTube , and LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, current statements regarding the expected contributions of OSS' business development efforts, sales and growth initiatives; OSS' ability to build new customer relationships and pursue opportunities across defense and commercial markets; and the Company's expectations regarding future growth, market opportunities and demand for rugged high-performance compute, artificial intelligence, machine learning and sensor processing solutions at the edge. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to OSS' ability to execute its growth strategy; attract, integrate and retain key personnel, convert business development initiatives into customer orders, program awards or revenue; expand relationships with defense and commercial customers; manage the timing, funding and procurement processes associated with defense programs; respond to competitive technologies and market conditions; and address supply chain constraints, geopolitical developments and macroeconomic conditions. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contacts:

Robert Kalebaugh

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (858) 518-6154

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Andrew Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

Tel (216) 464-6400

Email contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a165830-8508-440b-89e4-69f5f0eb9a8a