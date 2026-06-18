Our Bond, Inc.: Bond Secures Up to $3 Million in Non-Dilutive Insider Capital Through Renewal of Low Interest Credit Facility

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. ("Bond") (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world's first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced the renewal of its revolving credit facility with a company related to Founder and Chief Executive Officer Doron Kempel, providing the Company with access to up to $3 million of working capital on very favorable terms.

The facility gives Bond the ability to draw funds if and when needed and to repay borrowed amounts over time, similar to a traditional line of credit. The renewal of the facility does not itself result in additional indebtedness or interest expenses unless the Company elects to utilize the available borrowing capacity. The revolving credit facility carries interest at the minimum rate permitted under applicable regulations.

The renewal reflects the continued support of Bond's founder and largest shareholder, whose interests remain closely aligned with those of all shareholders. By helping make additional capital available directly to the Company, Mr. Kempel is reinforcing his commitment to Bond's long-term strategy and growth opportunities across enterprise, government, and consumer markets.

"As both Bond's founder and largest shareholder, I remain deeply committed to the Company's long-term success," said Doron Kempel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bond. "This instrument lets the company obtain cheap access to growth capital without dilution. Clearly I am confident about our prospects."

The Company believes the facility strengthens its capital position while minimizing potential dilution to shareholders. The renewal also demonstrates Bond's ability to leverage the support of existing investors and insiders when appropriate to enhance financial flexibility and support the business.

Unlike a traditional term loan, a revolving credit facility does not require the Company to immediately borrow the full amount available. Instead, Bond may access funds as needed, up to the facility's limit, and repay and re-borrow amounts during the term of the agreement. As a result, the renewal of the facility increases the Company's available liquidity without increasing outstanding debt.

Additional details regarding the revolving credit facility are included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City - with command centers around the world - that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Our Bond, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

OBAI@crescendo-ir.com