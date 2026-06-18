BioRestorative Therapies, Inc: BioRestorative Therapies Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Healthcare Executive Zachary Smith as Vice President of Biocosmeceuticals Division to Accelerate Commercial Expansion and Strategic Growth

Accomplished commercial aesthetics veteran to drive sales channel expansion and pipeline development

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ("BioRestorative," "BRTX," or the "Company") (Nasdaq:BRTX,, a late-stage clinical regenerative medicine company focused on stem cell-based therapies and products, today announced the appointment of Zachary Smith as Vice President of its Biocosmeceuticals Division, further strengthening the Company's commercial leadership team as it expands its presence within the regenerative aesthetics and advanced skincare market.

In this role, Mr. Smith will lead revenue growth initiatives across professional aesthetics, regenerative physician channels, strategic partnerships and key accounts, with a focus on driving commercial execution, expanding customer acquisition and building long-term revenue-generating relationships across the Company's growing biocosmeceutical platform. He will oversee domestic and international sales channel expansion, strategic account development, sales forecasting, pipeline development, territory growth initiatives and customer retention programs designed to support long-term recurring revenue growth.

"Zach's extensive experience scaling sales organizations, driving revenue growth and developing strategic customer relationships across the aesthetics, skincare and regenerative health industries makes him exceptionally well-suited to help accelerate the commercial expansion of our biocosmeceutical business," said Lance Alstodt, BioRestorative Therapies' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue advancing our commercial biocosmetics strategy and building our presence within these high-growth markets, we believe Zach's leadership will play an important role in expanding our commercial reach and driving long-term shareholder value."

Mr. Smith is an accomplished sales and commercial leadership executive with more than 16 years of experience across medical aesthetics, biologics and capital equipment markets. Most recently, he served as Area Vice President at Cartessa Aesthetics, where he built and led the team covering Western Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, helping transform the region into one of the company's top-performing territories.

Throughout his career, Mr. Smith has established a strong track record of territory expansion, strategic product launch execution and consultative sales leadership. Prior to Cartessa Aesthetics, he held progressive sales management positions at Lumenis Aesthetics and Patterson Companies, where he managed large healthcare territories and trained sales teams across North, Central and South America.

Mr. Smith has received numerous industry and corporate recognitions throughout his career, including multiple President's Club awards, Masters' Council honors and leadership achievement distinctions. He is widely recognized for his relationship-driven leadership style, strategic commercial approach and commitment to helping customers, physician practices and organizations identify growth opportunities and execute effectively within evolving aesthetics and regenerative health markets.

Mr. Smith holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the Smeal College of Business at Penn State University and a Juris Doctor from Duquesne University School of Law.

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative - www.biorestorative.com - develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. As described below, our two core clinical development programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders, and we also operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform:

Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC ): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient's bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient's damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We are undertaking a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease. We have also obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") Investigational New Drug ("IND") clearance to evaluate BRTX-100 in the treatment of chronic cervical discogenic pain





): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient's bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient's damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We are undertaking a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease. We have also obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") Investigational New Drug ("IND") clearance to evaluate BRTX-100 in the treatment of chronic cervical discogenic pain Metabolic Program (ThermoStem): We are developing cell-based therapy candidates to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells ("BADSC") to generate brown adipose tissue ("BAT"), as well as exosomes secreted by BADSC. BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes. BADSC secreted exosomes may also impact weight loss





BioCosmeceuticals: We operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform. Our current commercial products are formulated and manufactured in our cGMP, ISO-7 certified clean room facility. Each product features a cell-based secretome enriched with exosomes, proteins, growth factors, peptides, and other carefully selected active ingredients. This proprietary biologic portfolio has been thoughtfully engineered to support skin health and longevity while addressing visible signs of aging and enhancing overall cosmetic performance. Moving forward, we also intend to explore the potential of expanding our commercial offering to include a broader family of cell-based biologic aesthetic products and therapeutics via IND-enabling studies, with the aim of pioneering FDA approvals in the emerging BioCosmeceuticals space.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's latest Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

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