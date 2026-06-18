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WKN: A40ZGX | ISIN: AU0000378903 | Ticker-Symbol: 1TT
Frankfurt
15.06.26 | 17:00
0,016 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
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INVERT GRAPHITE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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INVERT GRAPHITE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
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0,0150,01815:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2026 14:36 Uhr
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Invert Graphite Limited: InVert Graphite Announces Acquisition of Revolutionary RapidPulse Graphite Processing Technology to Establish Vertically Integrated Supply Chain

SYDNEY, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InVert Graphite Limited (ASX: IVG) (InVert) is pleased to announce it has signed binding conditional agreements to acquire RapidGraphite Pty Ltd. This acquisition secures an exclusive, royalty-free worldwide license for the cutting-edge RapidPulse technology, a novel catalytic graphitisation process developed at Curtin University that has the potential to convert natural graphite into battery-grade material within seconds.

The acquisition marks a major step in InVert's strategy to rapidly build a vertically integrated graphite opportunity. By combining the RapidPulse technology with the Company's 100%-owned Morogoro high-grade natural graphite project in Tanzania, InVert aims to establish an efficient supply chain for the battery sector.

Initial laboratory testing using the RapidPulse technology on samples from the Morogoro project demonstrated highly positive results. The process achieved approximately 99% purity and materially improved crystallinity. Notably, this was achieved without the harsh, environmentally damaging acid purification and chemical washing required by conventional methods.

The transaction aligns InVert closely with Curtin University, which will become a shareholder in the Company. RapidGraphite expects to benefit from a A$439,664 AEA Ignite grant awarded by the Australian Government to Curtin University to further scale the technology. To fund ongoing R&D and pre-pilot production trials using a Centorr Furnace installed at the university, InVert has received firm commitments for a A$2.5 million placement to institutional and sophisticated investors.

Andrew Lawson, Managing Director of InVert said: "This Curtin University-developed novel RapidPulse technology process has demonstrated a potential positive application to our natural graphite, with early testing achieving ~99% purity and battery-grade crystallinity in seconds, entirely bypassing the need for harsh, environmentally damaging acid purification- By pairing this novel technology with our 100%-owned Morogoro project in Tanzania, InVert is rapidly establishing a vertically integrated, and potentially more environmentally sustainable, pathway."

For full details on the acquisition terms, capital raising, and initial metallurgical test results, please view the complete ASX announcement here: InVert to Acquire RapidPulse Graphite Processing Technology

About InVert Graphite: InVert Graphite (ASX: IVG) is an Australian critical minerals company focused on its flagship 100%-owned Morogoro Graphite Project in Tanzania.

Media Contact:

Andrew Lawson
Managing Director
E: info@invertgraphite.com.au


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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