Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) ("FingerMotion" or the "Company"), a mobile services, data and technology company today announced that it and BlueFlare Energy Solutions Inc. ("BlueFlare" or "BFE Solutions") are in advanced discussions and are working toward commercial terms covering the first of the two initial project sites identified under the parties' previously announced Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU"). These discussions are intended to advance the first site toward development under the parties' Western Canada behind-the-meter ("BTM") AI compute collaboration and represent progress towards the first project milestone contemplated by the MOU. As of the date of this release, the parties have not entered into a Commercial Term Sheet or any other definitive agreement with respect to the first site.

The initial site is an approximately 600 kilowatt ("kW") behind-the-meter facility in Alberta that today uses on-site natural gas - gas that would otherwise be flared - to power bitcoin mining operations. Under the proposed commercial terms, which are being negotiated, BlueFlare would redevelop the site into an AI inference facility, installing new on-site power generation, battery energy storage and high-performance computing ("HPC") capacity, while retaining and repurposing the existing bitcoin mining load as a load-balancing and gas-continuity mechanism. Consistent with the collaboration framework, AI inference is intended to serve as the site's primary value driver, with co-located bitcoin mining used to keep generated power productive whenever inference demand does not call on the site's full capacity.

Power allocation across the two workloads would be managed by BlueFlare's proprietary BALA (BlueFlare Adaptive Load Architecture) platform, a load-following control system that routes available power between AI inference and bitcoin mining in real time. The Company believes this approach will allow the facility to sustain high, continuous utilization of its on-site generation while supporting compliance with Alberta's natural gas conservation requirements - converting gas that would otherwise be flared into productive compute.

The site is being designed for accelerated time-to-energization. Because the facility will generate its own power on-site and will connect to AI inference workloads over a wireless link enabled by BlueFlare's proprietary bandwidth-optimization technology, it is intended to be brought online without waiting for grid interconnection or fibre construction - two of the most common sources of delay in conventional data center development. Backup power is designed around cleaner-burning propane rather than the diesel generation typically deployed at data centers, an approach the parties believe reduces both the site's emissions profile and the amount of redundant fuel infrastructure required.

The site is the first of two initial project sites identified under the MOU, which establishes BlueFlare as the Company's primary developer across Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan for the origination, design, engineering, construction and ongoing support of HPC inference sites integrated with co-located bitcoin mining on a behind-the-meter basis. Each site is expected to be advanced under a separate site-specific Commercial Term Sheet and one or more associated definitive agreements addressing site-level economics, capacity, schedule, construction scope and operations. The parties' current discussions regarding the first site remain preliminary and non-binding, and any Commercial Term Sheet, and the principal commercial terms it would contain, remain subject to continued negotiation and the negotiation and execution of one or more definitive agreements. There can be no assurance that the parties will enter into any Commercial Term Sheet or definitive agreement, or that the site will be developed on the terms contemplated, or at all.

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

About BlueFlare Energy Solutions Inc.

BlueFlare Energy Solutions Inc. is an Alberta-incorporated developer, engineer and constructor of behind-the-meter energy and high-performance compute infrastructure operating under the "From Wellhead to Workload" platform. BlueFlare originates, designs, builds and supports co-located natural gas generation, AI inference compute and bitcoin mining sites across Western Canada, integrated by its proprietary BALA (BlueFlare Adaptive Load Architecture) load-following platform. BlueFlare is a subsidiary of BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: international, national and local general economic and market conditions; demographic changes; the ability of the Company to sustain, manage or forecast its growth; the ability of the Company to manage its VIE contracts; the ability of the Company to maintain its relationships and licenses in China; adverse publicity; competition and changes in the Chinese telecommunications market; fluctuations and difficulty in forecasting operating results; business disruptions, such as technological failures and/or cybersecurity breaches; and the other factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. For forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Report Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy the Company's securities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302023

Source: FingerMotion, Inc.