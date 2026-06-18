Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Alliance Mining Corp. (TSXV: ALM) ("Alliance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Selder, M.Eng. (Mining) to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Selder brings more than 25 years of international mining experience, with deep expertise in full life cycle mine design and mineral project development, mineral processing, and NI 43-101 compliant technical studies. He has led high-profile feasibility and prefeasibility studies for major mining clients across multiple continents and has extensive experience in the development, execution, and management of engineering studies.

Mr. Jeffrey Selder, Director Alliance Mining

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3026/301971_de585da2a4d39a19_001full.jpg





His project leadership includes the Fission Uranium Patterson Lake Feasibility Study (Saskatchewan), Giga Metals Turnagain Nickel Prefeasibility Study (British Columbia), Uranium Energy Corporation Roughrider Project PFS (ongoing) (Saskatchewan), AQM Copper Zafranal PEA (Peru), Argonaut Gold Magino PFS (Ontario), and Brazil Resources Cachoeira PEA (Brazil). He has also contributed to institutional capacity-building initiatives, including work with the Colombia Mining Training Institute, mining sector assessments in Mexico, training centre development in the Amazon region of Brazil, and technical training programs for extractive industries in Guyana. Mr. Selder has provided senior consulting services to companies such as AngloGold Ashanti, Lundin Mining, Teck Resources, New Gold, Coeur Mining, Xstrata Copper, and Eldorado Gold, as well as international financial institutions including the World Bank and UNIDO.

Mr. Selder's extensive technical background, international project management experience, and proven track record in delivering complex NI 43-101 studies will be a valuable addition to the Board as Alliance advances its strategic objectives.

"We are very pleased to welcome Jeffrey to the Board of Alliance Mining Corp.," said Chris Anderson, Director. "His extensive technical background, international mining experience, and practical understanding of mineral processing, project development, sustainability, and community-focused mining initiatives will be a valuable addition to the Company as we continue to advance our strategic objectives."

Mr. Selder stated, "I am pleased to join the Board of Alliance Mining Corp. and look forward to working with the Company's leadership team as ALM evaluates and advances opportunities in the mining sector."

About Alliance Mining Corp.

Alliance Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring, and advancing mineral resource projects. The Company is focused on gold mineral exploration.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Chris Anderson

Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements relating to a breach of the Option Agreement (as defined above) and the Company legal action to enforce its entitlement to the Property. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable based on current circumstances, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, and by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the possibility the Company may not be successful in its legal action to enforce the performance of the Option Agreement.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's complete public disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alliance Mining Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301971

Source: Alliance Mining Corp.