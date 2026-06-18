Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Napoleon Resources Inc. (TSXV: NAP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its initial public offering (the "Offering"), which closed today and involved the issuance of 5,750,000 common shares (the "Shares") at $0.10 per Share for gross proceeds of $575,000 including the full exercise of the Agent's over-allotment option for an additional 750,000 Shares.

The Offering was led by Research Capital Corporation (the "Agent"), acting as agent on a best efforts basis, pursuant to an agency agreement dated May 20, 2026 (the "Agency Agreement"). In connection with its services under the Agency Agreement, the Company issued the Agent 251,500 non-transferable share purchase warrants (the "Agent's Warrants"), each exercisable to acquire one Share at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Company also paid the Agent a cash commission of $ $25,150 (representing 8.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and reduced to 3% for president's list orders), including proceeds from the over-allotment option), a corporate finance fee of $25,000 plus applicable taxes and reimbursed the Agent for certain expenses in accordance with the Agency Agreement. In addition, the Company issued the Agent 100,000 Shares at the deemed issue price of $0.10 per Share as a corporate finance fee in connection with the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for growth initiatives, exploration program on its Napoleon Gold Project, corporate development, and general working capital purposes, as further described in the Company's final long form prospectus dated May 20, 2026, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Shares are now listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and will begin trading on or about June 18th, 2026 under the symbol "NAP".

An electronic or paper copy of the final prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from Gianluca Ciampi (Tel: 604-363-2894) by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable.

About Napoleon Resources Inc.

Napoleon Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company's principal mineral property interest is an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Napoleon Gold Property located in the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia, Canada.

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Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding, among other things, the Company's expectations related to the Offering, the anticipated commencement of trading of the Shares on the TSXV, the intended use of proceeds, the Company's business strategy, future development plans, expected operational initiatives, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "estimates," "may," "could," "would," "should," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: the Company's ability to meet all conditions to listing and maintain listing approval from the TSXV; the timing of commencement of trading; the Company's ability to deploy the Offering proceeds as intended; risks related to early-stage technology businesses; dependence on key personnel; market, economic, and interest rate conditions; the ability to attract clients and strategic partners; the timing, scope, and success of platform development; liquidity risks and limited trading market for the Shares; and the risks described under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final long form prospectus dated May 20, 2026, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The TSXV does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution, or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301901

Source: Napoleon Resources Inc.