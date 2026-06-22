Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Napoleon Resources Inc. (TSXV: NAP) (the "Company") announces that is has granted stock options ("Options") to directors and officers to acquire an aggregate 800,000 common shares (the "Shares").

The Options have an exercise price of $0.15. The Options expire on June 22, 2031 and are fully-vested.

About Napoleon Resources Inc.

Napoleon Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company's principal mineral property interest is an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Napoleon Gold Property located in the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia, Canada.

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The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: Napoleon Resources Inc.