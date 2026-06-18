duPont REGISTRY Group: duPont REGISTRY Live Sets All-Time Online Auction Record with $13M Ferrari Enzo

Historic result establishes a new benchmark for digital collector car transactions and validates the future of high-value automotive auctions

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / duPont REGISTRY Live has established a new benchmark for the collector car market with the hammer price of the world's only Ferrari Enzo finished in Rosso Dino. The vehicle crossed the digital auction block at $13,018,950 ($12.399 million plus Buyer's Premium) with no reserve, making it the most expensive automobile ever processed through an online auction platform.

The result eclipses the previous online auction record of $5.36 million - set by a LaFerrari Aperta in 2022 - and marks a defining moment for digital collector car transactions, demonstrating that the world's most significant automobiles no longer require a physical auction room to achieve extraordinary results.

The milestone underscores the power of the duPont REGISTRY Group ecosystem and its mission to transform ordinary transactions into extraordinary experiences. Through its unique combination of content, commerce, community, events, proprietary data, and AI-powered technology, the company is building the foundation for the next generation of collector experiences, creating new ways for enthusiasts to buy, sell, celebrate, and live the luxury automotive lifestyle.

This comes just seven months after the launch of duPont REGISTRY Live and further solidifies the platform as a serious competitor to established auction houses.

"This was an incredible result for the seller and an important milestone for our auction business," said Chad Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of duPont REGISTRY Live. "It reinforces the trust our clients place in the platform and shows that the collector car market is continuing to evolve. We're excited about what lies ahead."

This transaction represents far more than a record-setting number. It validates the vision for the future of the collector car market and demonstrates that trust, transparency, technology, and audience can deliver extraordinary results. duPont REGISTRY Group is building an ecosystem that is redefining how our clients buy, sell, and engage.

The landmark result also reinforces the growing importance of the duPont REGISTRY Index ( dRi ), the company's proprietary market intelligence platform. Earlier this year, dRi valued the Ferrari Enzo at $11,110,000, further demonstrating the role that trusted data, artificial intelligence and analytics play in the evolving collector car landscape.

Having tracked this specific Enzo chassis since 2017, duPont REGISTRY recognized the significance of the one-of-one Rosso Dino example long before the market caught up. With only 400 Enzos produced worldwide, the sale highlights the enduring importance of provenance, rarity, and factory specification at the highest levels of the collector market.

The record-setting online result demonstrates the strength of the broader duPont REGISTRY platform - including media, marketplace, auctions, technology, experiences, and analytics - and further establishes the company as a leading innovator in the global luxury automotive market.

About duPont REGISTRY Group

duPont REGISTRY Group ( dRG ) is the world's premier luxury automotive ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. For more than 40 years, dRG has served as a trusted source for the vibrant global community of collectors and enthusiasts looking to buy and sell luxury vehicles. Using data insights and advanced technology to build a seamless and scalable digital marketplace, dRG facilitates billions of dollars in transactions and redefines how enthusiasts and collectors engage within the luxury automotive world.

Its portfolio includes Canossa Events , Cars on 5th , Cavallino , duPont REGISTRY , Elferspot , FerrariChat , LLP Exotic Auto Finance , Petrolicious , Retromobile USA , Sotheby's Motorsport and Supercar Owners Circle . For more information, visit www.duPontREGISTRYGroup.com.

Media Contact

duPont REGISTRY Group

Cristina Cheever

Chief Marketing Officer

cristina.cheever@dupontregistrygroup.com

SOURCE: duPont REGISTRY Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/dupont-registry-live-sets-all-time-online-auction-record-with-13m-ferrari-enzo-1178440