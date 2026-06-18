SEGG Media Corporation: SEGG Media Reports Strong Q2 Momentum Across Veloce and Quadrant

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) ("SEGG Media" or the "Company") today highlighted strong commercial momentum during the second quarter of 2026, driven by continued growth and partnership activity across Veloce Media Group and Quadrant.

The quarter was marked by high-profile partnership announcements, deeper brand integrations, and clear contributions to revenue growth, reinforcing the strategic value of SEGG Media's acquisition of Veloce.

Since completing the $61 million transaction in Q1, which added approximately $20 million in annual revenue, SEGG Media has accelerated its commercial strategy as Veloce and Quadrant continue to attract partners across gaming, motorsport, financial services, and consumer brands, delivering high-impact campaigns across YouTube, social media, and live events.

Quadrant, co-founded by Formula 1 World Champion Lando Norris, has further strengthened its position as a leading next-generation motorsport and lifestyle brand through several new and expanded partnerships.

A new collaboration with That Prize Guy, one of the UK's fastest-growing competition platforms, will combine Formula 1 access, premium experiences, creator-led content, and fan engagement campaigns across the Quadrant ecosystem. This aligns with Quadrant's strategy to connect brands with highly engaged motorsport audiences through innovative experiences.

Quadrant also introduced Marex as its Official FX & Payments Partner. The relationship provides access to Formula 1 race experiences and premium B2B networking opportunities through the combined Quadrant and Veloce ecosystem, underscoring the platform's growing appeal to blue-chip partners beyond traditional motorsport sponsorship.

In addition, Quadrant expanded its partnership with Revolut, building on a relationship that began in 2025. The continuing agreement will feature new digital content across social and long-form platforms, including a flagship piece with a Formula 1 driver, as well as a fan-focused VIP British Grand Prix giveaway. The partnership aims to drive audience engagement, brand awareness, and customer acquisition through premium motorsport content and experiences.

Together, these partnerships highlight Quadrant's ability to connect both institutional and consumer brands with highly engaged, digitally native audiences while delivering measurable commercial outcomes.

Beyond those flagship partnerships, Veloce's agency talent also delivered campaigns with a range of globally recognized brands, including Audi, Puma, KitKat, Fanta, Xbox and Ford, alongside existing relationships with Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari and Hilton Hotels.

These collaborations further demonstrate Veloce's ability to deliver premium creator-led campaigns for some of the world's most prominent consumer and automotive brands through its creator-led, digital-first media ecosystem.

"We continue to see strong commercial execution across Veloce and Quadrant, validating the strategic rationale behind the acquisition," said Robert Stubblefield, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of SEGG Media. "The quality of partners joining the ecosystem, together with the growing demand from brands seeking authentic engagement with younger audiences, reinforces our confidence in the long-term growth opportunities within our sports and entertainment platform."

SEGG Media expects these Veloce and Quadrant partnerships to deliver sustained revenue contributions throughout 2026, supported by a strong pipeline of additional opportunities currently in development as it capitalizes on increasing demand for culturally relevant, digitally native media platforms.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, objectives, product rollout, market availability, sponsorship integration, fan engagement opportunities and expected future updates, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "continue," "expand," "launch," "rollout," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, regulatory, operational and commercial considerations in each market in which Sports.com Predict may be made available; the Company's ability to implement and scale technology, product, sponsorship and marketing initiatives; the Company's ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules and become or remain current with its SEC reports; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the matters discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC, which are available publicly at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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