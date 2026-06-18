BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc.: BEACN Closes Second Series Under Loan Program and Previews BEACN App Version 1.4

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VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc. (TSXV:BECN) ("BEACN" or the "Company") announced today the closing of the second series under its previously disclosed shipment-triggered loan program (the "Loan Program"), as well as the upcoming release of BEACN App Version 1.4, with public beta expected to begin in summer 2026.

The Loan: The maximum Advanced Amounts under this Series (the "Series Amount") of the Loan Program shall not exceed CA$111,250 and shall be provided by Huang Qian 2008 Revocable Trust (the "Lender").

The Loan Program is governed by a master loan agreement (the "MLA") and is intended to provide BEACN with nondilutive financing to enhance the production and shipment of finished goods inventory. Details of the MLA and the Loan Program were initially disclosed by the Company via press release on May 13, 2026.

Building on that announcement, BEACN App version 1.4 represents a significant step forward in how users personalize and control their setup, introducing per-ear binaural audio personalization, enhanced parametric EQ, and new workflow tools like Live Profiles and Snapshots that better reflect real-time use. Additional improvements to routing, mixing flexibility, and overall responsiveness are designed to reduce friction and deliver a more consistent, refined experience across the BEACN ecosystem.

"We've always focused on building tools that remove complexity for creators, and this update is a clear extension of that approach," said Kevin Alexander, CEO of BEACN. "At the same time, our second series of our new loan program reinforce its role as a repeatable, shipment-aligned financing tool that can support our growth."

Amounts advanced under the Series bares a fixed premium of 10% of funds advanced and are repayable from product sales over the applicable repayment period. The Series has a contractual maturity of up to twelve (12) months following the final shipment date of the applicable inventory. The Company may repay amounts outstanding under the Series prior to maturity without penalty or premium. When the 10% fixed premium along with the principal amount of the loan is repaid, there will be no on-going premiums or payments required on the applicable product or inventory. Any premium or principal amounts under this Loan Program are not convertible into securities of BEACN without prior approval of the Exchange.

Obligations under the Series are secured by a general security agreement over most of the Company's assets. This Series does not include any finder's fees, commissions or other direct or indirect compensation.

Related Party Disclosure

The Lender is considered related party of the Company. As a result, the entering into of the MLA with the Lender constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the directors of the Company have determined that the Lender's participation in the Loan Program is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 in reliance on the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

About BEACN

BEACN (TSX-V:BECN), a Victoria BC based consumer electronics company, develops innovative audio equipment, peripherals and technology for gamers, live streamers, and content creators. BEACN is committed to delivering premium products that enable everyone to produce studio-quality content. BEACN's award-winning product ecosystem includes BEACN Mic, BEACN Studio, BEACN Mix and BEACN Mix Create. BEACN is listed on the TSXV under the symbol BECN.

Media & Investor Enquiries

Liberty Brunet

ir@beacn.com

+1 (778) 561-1450

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to future advances under the Loan Program.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation: Company's ability to maintain manufacturing volume for its products and its ability to sustain sales of products to customers and general economic and market conditions will not change in an adverse manner.

Additionally, forward-looking statements involve a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this press release. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this press release by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this press release. We seek safe harbor.

Reader Advisory

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/beacn-closes-second-series-under-loan-program-and-previews-beacn-app-ve-1178942