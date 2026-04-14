BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc.: BEACN Introduces Voice-First Headset as It Expands Its Creator Audio Platform

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VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc. (TSXV:BECN) ("BEACN" or the "Company") announces the introduction of BEACN Headset , a new audio product designed around a core principle: prioritizing the sound of the human voice in everyday communication.

BEACN Headset benefits listeners at home, gaming, or at work - Copyright BEACN 2026.

As remote work, gaming, streaming, and online collaboration continue to converge, BEACN believes voice quality has become a critical - and often overlooked - component of how people communicate. BEACN Headset is intended to address this gap by bringing broadcast-grade voice processing, typically found in professional audio equipment, into a headset form.

"Voice is the primary way people connect, collaborate, and create," said Craig Fraser, Cofounder of BEACN . "We've spent years building tools that help people sound clear and natural in professional settings. BEACN Headset extends that focus beyond the desk, into the environments where people increasingly work, play, and communicate."

BEACN Headset incorporates Broadcast Voice DSP , the Company's proprietary onboard digital signal processing , enabling real-time microphone processing directly on the device. This approach allows voice settings to remain consistent across different devices and use cases, without relying on third-party software or plugins.

In addition to voice processing, the headset supports user-configurable headphone tuning, allowing listeners to personalize how they hear audio content. The product is designed to balance voice clarity, listening quality, comfort, and connectivity across a range of applications, including gaming, remote work, content creation, and everyday use.

From a business perspective, the launch of BEACN Headset represents a strategic expansion of the Company's audio platform beyond traditional desktop hardware. The product is designed to complement BEACN's existing portfolio - including BEACN Mic, BEACN Studio, and BEACN Mix Create - while leveraging the Company's existing software and DSP development across an additional hardware category.

The Company will market BEACN Headset as part of its integrated audio ecosystem as well as a standalone consumer electronics product, with the goal of increasing engagement among existing customers and broadening BEACN's market within creator-focused and professional audio segments.

BEACN Headset is expected to ship in Spring 2026. Retail launch pricing will be $349 USD / $399 CAD. Pre-ordering will be available on beacn.com before shipping. Additional details regarding international pricing, and distribution will be provided closer to commercial release.

About BEACN

BEACN (TSX-V: BECN), a Victoria BC based consumer electronics company, develops innovative audio equipment, peripherals and technology for gamers, live streamers, and content creators. BEACN is committed to delivering premium products that enable everyone to produce studio-quality content. BEACN's award-winning product ecosystem includes BEACN Mic, BEACN Studio, BEACN Mix Create, and BEACN Headset. BEACN is listed on the TSXV under the symbol BECN.

Media & Investor Enquiries

Liberty Brunet

ir@beacn.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information?

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events, or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: (a) [B2B Retail Strategy]; (b) [Online, Direct to Consumer Sales Strategy]; (c) [Product Design & Introduction]; and (d) [Quarterly Earnings].

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation: (a) [Company's cost and timing expectations are accurate]; (b) [Company will be successful in the deployment of its resources and personnel]; (c) [Company's ability to maintain manufacturing volume for its products and its ability to sustain sales of products to customer]; and (d) [general economic and market conditions will not change in an adverse manner; political and regulatory stability including in financial and capital markets ].

Additionally, forward-looking statements involve a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: (a) [risks that the supply chain disruption that may lead to a shortage of inventory for sale and/or delay introduction of new product]; (b) [risks that economic or other factors beyond the control of the Company may influence the purchasing behavior of customers]; (c) [risks that the volatility of global capital markets may adversely impact the Company's business and operations]; and (d) [risks that the Company could face technology or software disruptions].

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency, or completeness of the information in this press release. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this press release by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this press release. We seek safe harbor.

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SOURCE: BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/beacn-introduces-voice-first-headset-as-it-expands-its-creator-audio-pl-1157275