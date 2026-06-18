Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that our product the PWR-Flex 261Q battery energy storage system ("BESS"), in partnership with Aurosi Precision Co., Ltd. ("Aurosi") and SEETEL New Energy (Taiwan) (7740.TW) ("SEETEL"), has successfully completed another product safety standard program for entry into the U.S. marketplace, including fire safety evaluations and supporting NFPA 855 documentation required for deployment across North America.

The PWR-Flex 261Q is a fully integrated AC 261 kWh / 135 kW, liquid-cooled LFP (lithium iron phosphate) outdoor BESS with IP67 battery packs housed in an IP55 enclosure, inverter, chiller, and integrated aerosol fire-suppression and multi-detector safety system. The system has undergone a comprehensive, third-party certification and engineering validation process, including evaluations to UL 9540, UL 9540A, UL 1973, UL 1741 SB, CSA C22.2 No. 107.1, Functional Safety, NFPA 68 and NFPA 69, providing the technical foundation to meet NFPA 855 installation requirements across commercial, industrial and critical-infrastructure applications in North America.

In parallel with this certification milestone, Aegis is also pleased to confirm the successful installation and commissioning of three legacy systems by our partner GG Ventures of the Carolinas, LLC ("GG Ventures") for one of GG Ventures' Fortune 500 clients.

First Quantum-Secured BESS Now Certified

The PWR-Flex 261Q incorporates an embedded quantum-secured cybersecurity architecture, integrating hardware-based Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG) Quantum eMotion Corp's., (NYSE American: QNC) (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QNC") to provide true quantum-grade entropy for cryptographic keys and signing of commands, telemetry, and firmware updates. The PWR Flex 261Q is delivering one of only fully integrated commercial BESS platforms with built-in quantum-safe protection for data and control systems.

The system is designed for mission-critical and regulated environments including utilities, telecommunications, defence, mining, industrial facilities, remote communities, marine applications and AI/data-center infrastructure.

"This certification program is a turning point for Aegis," said Ramtin Rasoulinezhad, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. "With PWR-Flex 261Q, we now have a fully certified, fire-validated and quantum-secured BESS platform that can be sold into the U.S. market with the documentation and safety credentials that utilities, industrial operators and regulators demand."

"The NFPA 855 report and the full UL / CSA certification package remove a key barrier to entry and enable our sales channels to move from pilot discussions to revenue-generating projects across North America. At the same time, our first installation of three systems in Indiana with GG Ventures and a Fortune 500 client proves that blue-chip customers are already willing to adopt BESS into secure infrastructure. We see this as a powerful early reference for Aegis as the grid, defence, and data-center sectors begin to treat cyber-resilient power as non-optional," added Dr. Rasoulinezhad.

About Aurosi Precision Co., Ltd.





Aurosi Precision Co., Ltd. ("Aurosi") is a subsidiary of SEETEL New Energy Inc., with Asus, Acer and Taiwan 2nd largest bank "Chalise Bank" as shareholders based in Taichung, Taiwan. Aurosi specializes in the design and manufacturing of advanced battery modules and modular energy-storage systems, with an annual production capacity of approximately 3 GWh Its solutions are engineered for utility-scale projects, AI centers, and data centers, where high reliability, liquid-cooled thermal management and rapid deployment are critical. For more information, visit www.aurosi-precision.com

About SEETEL New Energy Co., Ltd.





SEETEL New Energy Co., Ltd. ("SEETEL") (TW: 7740) is a Taiwan based pioneer in the energy storage industry, providing end to end BESS integration, battery manufacturing and intelligent EMS (energy management system) solutions. Founded in 2017 and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in 2025, SEETEL focuses on lithium battery manufacturing, smart controls and one stop energy storage integration services for utility scale, commercial and industrial, and mobile applications. For more information, visit www.seetel-energy.com

About GG Ventures of the Carolinas, LLC

GG Ventures of the Carolinas, LLC ("GG Ventures") is a strategic investment, advisory and project management firm focused on the power, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The firm offers:

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) supply and distribution

Consulting and advisory services

Capital project financing support and access to capital

Project management across the full asset lifecycle, from planning and design through construction, operations and decommissioning.

GG Ventures' founding members have decades of experience working with Fortune 500 companies in strategic management and major capital project delivery, it has a global network of more than 287 industry partners and connections. As Aegis' BESS distribution and integration partner in the United States, GG Ventures is a cornerstone of Aegis' U.S. go to market strategy. For more information, visit www.ggventurescarolinas.com

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.





Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) is a Canadian-based energy technology company focused on the development of secure and resilient energy systems for critical infrastructure. The Company's integrated platform combines advanced energy storage, hybrid and distributed generation systems, intelligent control architectures and cybersecurity to deliver high-reliability solutions for applications across defence, marine, industrial sectors and AI / data centre applications. For more information, visit www.aegiscriticalenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.