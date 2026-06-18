KPMG takes minority equity stake in Incentify

Enabled by Incentify, the KPMG Incentive Credit Opportunity NavigatorTM (ICONTM) brings one secure view of credits, grants and incentives across 120+ countries

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm, today announced a minority equity investment in Incentify, a leader in AI-powered credits and incentives technology, expanding a collaboration that helps organizations navigate the shifting mix of credits, grants, and incentives in more than 120 countries.

The KPMG Incentive Credit Opportunity Navigator (ICON) is embedded directly into KPMG Digital Gateway, the firm's global delivery platform, giving clients a single, secure place to find and act on the programs available to them. ICON combines KPMG's global incentives dataset with Incentify's U.S. incentives warehouse, AI discovery and qualification engine, and client collaboration tools, creating one of the broadest AI-powered credits and incentives tools on the market.

"Incentives now sit at the center of many critical business decisions - where to deploy capital, how to build a workforce, which markets to enter - and they represent real money on the table for the companies that can identify which programs to pursue and the best way to capture them," said Richard Marcos, Global Credits, Grants & Incentives Leader, KPMG LLP. "Leading tools like ICON do more when they are delivered through our platform. The tool lives where our people and clients already work, and is connected to KPMG's knowledge, the client's data, and AI."

A single, actionable view of global credits and incentives

Credits and incentives represent a multibillion-dollar opportunity but capturing them is hard: the rules are complex and constantly changing, and the details sit buried across thousands of separate programs and documents. ICON uses AI to scan, categorize, and assess those programs across federal, state, local, and international jurisdictions - turning work that once took tax teams weeks, into days.

"With KPMG, we're putting AI to work at a global scale," said Laurence Sotsky, CEO of Incentify. "KPMG's dataset and network of more than 1,200 incentive professionals, paired with our discovery and qualification engine, give clients a single, intelligent view of what's available to them. We are very excited to keep building together while pairing our technology with KPMG's experience."

Building on KPMG's platform advantage

"Digital Gateway is already market-leading, and bringing Anthropic onto it raises the bar again. Adding ICON is the next move in our deliberate platform strategy to scale tax intelligence through AI - helping our clients identify opportunities faster, work with greater consistency, and modernize how complex tax analyses get delivered," said Greg Bocchino, Tax Business Innovation Leader, KPMG LLP.

Key benefits for clients :

A personalized, secure view of only the credits and incentives relevant to them

One place to act, where ICON connects KPMG knowledge and insights with clients' data

KPMG's established security, confidentiality and governance frameworks to support consistent and reliable outcomes

ICON is already in use across KPMG's tax practice. The minority equity investment in Incentify deepens this relationship and builds on KPMG's recently announced exclusive global alliance with Anthropic and the launch of Digital Gateway Powered by Claude, which will expand to include transaction and consulting service offerings, including transformation, deal advisory, risk services, and managed services. It also follows previous minority investments through KPMG Ventures in companies such as Fieldguide, Ema, Wokelo, and Rhino.AI.

Learn more about ICON here.

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About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 138 countries and territories and has more than 276,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.



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About Incentify

Incentify is the leading AI-powered tax incentive platform for enterprises and advisory firms. Incentify streamlines the full incentive lifecycle, from discovery and qualification through compliance, monetization, and audit support, replacing the manual research and spreadsheet-based processes that leave billions in tax credits and incentives uncaptured each year. Trusted by global organizations, Incentify helps teams maximize incentive value while reducing risk. Learn more at www.incentify.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302066

Source: KPMG LLP