DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi disputes the content of the document published by Grizzly Research and is preparing a substantiated response calling for the suspension of trading in its shares

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi disputes the content of the document published by Grizzly Research and is preparing a substantiated response calling for the suspension of trading in its shares 18-Jun-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release 2CRSi disputes the content of the document published by Grizzly Research and is preparing a substantiated response calling for the suspension of trading in its shares Strasbourg, France - 18/06/2026 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, has taken note of the report published by Grizzly Research LLC containing serious allegations concerning the Company, which it strongly refutes. In the interests of transparency, rigour and equal access to information, the Company announces that it has requested Euronext to suspend trading in its shares, in order to provide a detailed response to the allegations made in the report and to enable the market to have all the necessary information for assessment. To this end, the Board of Directors of 2CRSi has referred the matter to its Audit and Risk Committee. 2CRSi will communicate with the market as soon as possible, in accordance with its regulatory obligations. 2CRSi also reserves the right to take any action it deems appropriate to protect its rights, its reputation and the interests of its shareholders. About 2CRSi Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computer servers and innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and delivers energy-efficient technological solutions to sectors including tech, industry, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. Learn more at https://2crsi.com/ Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray Director France Financial Communication foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com Press Relations Foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com press@2crsi.com 06 37 83 33 19 06 85 36 85 11 03 68 41 10 70

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSI-CP-20260618-EN

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: AL2SI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2349346 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2349346 18-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)