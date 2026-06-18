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WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Tradegate
18.06.26 | 10:09
27,960 Euro
-36,74 % -16,240
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,34040,00019:37
0,0000,00015:13
Dow Jones News
18.06.2026 18:21 Uhr
239 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

2CRSi SA: 2CRSi disputes the content of the document published by Grizzly Research and is preparing a substantiated response calling for the suspension of trading in its shares

DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi disputes the content of the document published by Grizzly Research and is preparing a substantiated response calling for the suspension of trading in its shares 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi disputes the content of the document published by Grizzly Research and is preparing a substantiated 
response calling for the suspension of trading in its shares 
18-Jun-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press Release 

2CRSi disputes the content of the document published by Grizzly Research and is preparing a substantiated response 
calling for the suspension of trading in its shares 

Strasbourg, France - 18/06/2026 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient servers, has taken note of the report published by Grizzly Research LLC containing serious allegations 
concerning the Company, which it strongly refutes.  

In the interests of transparency, rigour and equal access to information, the Company announces that it has requested 
Euronext to suspend trading in its shares, in order to provide a detailed response to the allegations made in the 
report and to enable the market to have all the necessary information for assessment. 

To this end, the Board of Directors of 2CRSi has referred the matter to its Audit and Risk Committee. 
 
2CRSi will communicate with the market as soon as possible, in accordance with its regulatory obligations. 

2CRSi also reserves the right to take any action it deems appropriate to protect its rights, its reputation and the 
interests of its shareholders. 

About 2CRSi 
Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computer servers and 
innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a 
responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and delivers energy-efficient 
technological solutions to sectors including tech, industry, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 2CRSi has 
been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred to 
Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
 
Learn more at https://2crsi.com/ 

Contacts 2CRSi 
2CRSi 
      Seitosei.Actifin                               Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe 
LLOBERA 
        Foucauld Charavay                              Isabelle Dray 
 
 
Director France 
        Financial Communication foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com        Press Relations 
      Foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com                    isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
press@2crsi.com 
      06 37 83 33 19                                06 85 36 85 11 
03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSI-CP-20260618-EN 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2349346 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2349346 18-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2349346&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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