Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum dieser 19M-CAD-Silber-Junior fast 1 Mio. Unzen Gold versteckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PH0N | ISIN: CA2524423068 | Ticker-Symbol: 4D4A
Frankfurt
18.06.26 | 08:02
0,123 Euro
+10,81 % +0,012
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIAGNOS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIAGNOS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2026 18:06 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DIAGNOS Inc.: DIAGNOS Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

BROSSARD, Quebec, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a Corporation dedicated to the early detection of eye-related health using Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques, announces its intention to settle two (2) arm's-length demand loans in the aggregate amount of C$125,000 by the issuance of an aggregate number of 625,000 common shares of the Corporation (each a "Share") at an issue price of C$0,20 per Share. The Corporation is proposing to issue the Shares in order to preserve its cash.

The agreements with the lenders are dated today June 18, 2026. The anticipated date of the settlement is June 25, 2026. Accrued interests as of June 25, 2026 will be settled in cash. The Shares issued will be subject to a mandatory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The settlement remains subject to regulatory compliance including TSX Venture exchange acceptance.

About DIAGNOS
DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com

This news release may contain forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.