DIAGNOS Inc.: DIAGNOS Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

BROSSARD, Quebec, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a Corporation dedicated to the early detection of eye-related health using Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques, announces its intention to settle two (2) arm's-length demand loans in the aggregate amount of C$125,000 by the issuance of an aggregate number of 625,000 common shares of the Corporation (each a "Share") at an issue price of C$0,20 per Share. The Corporation is proposing to issue the Shares in order to preserve its cash.

The agreements with the lenders are dated today June 18, 2026. The anticipated date of the settlement is June 25, 2026. Accrued interests as of June 25, 2026 will be settled in cash. The Shares issued will be subject to a mandatory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The settlement remains subject to regulatory compliance including TSX Venture exchange acceptance.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com

This news release may contain forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



