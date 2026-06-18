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ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2026 20:26 Uhr
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New Resource From Estimating Edge Targets Fall Risk During Roof Estimating

BOYNTON BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Estimating Edge, developer of the leading construction estimating software The EDGE and a Foundation Software company, has published a new resource helping commercial roofing contractors understand and reduce fall risk during the estimating phase of a project.

Roofing ranks as the third deadliest occupation in the U.S., with falls accounting for 82% of fatalities in 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The industry has responded with a range of approaches to reduce that exposure - and one of the most effective is shifting to aerial measurement technology to eliminate unnecessary roof access during the estimating phase.

Every pre-bid roof visit carries the same fall risk and OSHA obligations under 29 CFR 1926.501 as active installation work, and aerial tools offer a direct way to reduce how often estimators need to set foot on a roof at all.

The article "How to Stay Safe When Estimating Roofs" walks roofing estimating teams through the full picture:

  • How aerial measurement tools reduce the number of physical roof visits required during the bidding process - and how quickly unnecessary exposure adds up across a busy estimating calendar

  • How accurate pitch, dimensions and total surface area can be captured without ever setting foot on a roof, speeding up bid turnarounds without sacrificing estimate quality

  • How The EDGE integrates with EagleView to bring that data directly into a trade-specific estimate - keeping your workflow OSHA 29 CFR 1926.501-aware and simplifying fall protection compliance during the bidding process

Contractors who make tool-based measurement their default can reduce unnecessary site visits, speed up bid turnarounds and simplify fall protection compliance during the bidding process - without sacrificing the accuracy needed to submit a competitive proposal.

To learn more about safer estimating practices for roofing, read the full article here.

About Estimating Edge
Estimating Edge, a Foundation Software company, has been a trusted provider of commercial construction takeoff and estimating software for the roofing, fireproofing, interior and exterior finishing trades for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.estimatingedge.com.

Foundation Software, LLC
Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Estimating Edge



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/new-resource-from-estimating-edge-targets-fall-risk-during-roof-e-1178114

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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