Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Highway 50 Gold Corp. (TSXV: HWY) ("Highway 50" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a 10 to 15-hole drill program at its 100% owned Gold Knob Au project, located in north-central Nevada.

The 5,000-metre Phase I program is designed to offset known gold mineralization as well as testing the Company's interpretation that a major gold system exists at depth. Most holes will range from 180 m to 425 m (600-1,400 ft) deep, depending on ground conditions.

The Gold Knob project hosts gold mineralization in both Upper-plate Valmy rocks and Lower-plate Comus rocks, traceable on surface and in previous drill holes for roughly 5 km. These are the same host rock types found in the Turquoise Ridge District. At a regional level, the project shows deep crustal similarities to the nearby Cortez District, including the intersection of the Caetano trough and the Northern Nevada Rift Central.

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Gordon P. Leask, P.Eng., President and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).

Highway 50 Gold Corp.

Gordon P. Leask, President and CEO, Director

+1 (604) 681-4462

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About Highway 50 Gold Corp.

Highway 50 Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration stage company led by a team of experienced explorers and mine finders. The Company is executing an exploration plan refined over 35 years of experience in Nevada. The exploration focus on its projects are a result of what management believes to be breakthroughs in the understanding of north-central Nevada's crustal architecture.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers should refer to Highway 50's public filings for a discussion of these risks. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and Highway 50 does not undertake to update them except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302110

Source: Highway 50 Gold Corp.