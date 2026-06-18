Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced the results of voting by shareholders for the election of the Board of Directors during the company's Annual General and Special Meeting held earlier today.

The nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 30, 2026, were elected as directors, as shown in the following table of results.

Director nominee Outcome Votes for % for Votes

withheld %

withheld Robert M. Friedland Elected 1,204,527,719 97.32% 33,215,167 2.68% Weibao (Webber) Hao Elected 1,203,624,125 97.24% 34,118,761 2.76% Tadeu Carneiro Elected 1,183,467,156 95.61% 54,275,730 4.39% Martie Janse van Rensburg Elected 1,215,395,314 98.19% 22,347,573 1.81% Peter G. Meredith Elected 1,177,161,755 95.11% 60,581,132 4.89% Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Elected 1,184,358,528 95.69% 53,385,358 4.31% Kgalema P. Motlanthe Elected 1,195,856,809 96.62% 41,886,077 3.38% Iman Naguib Elected 1,235,075,161 99.78% 2,667,726 0.22% Delphine Traoré Elected 1,191,833,772 96.29% 45,909,114 3.71% Chun (James) Wang Elected 1,229,306,541 99.32% 8,436,346 0.68% Xianwen Wu Elected 1,231,947,799 99.53% 5,795,088 0.47%

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the Annual General and Special Meeting are available in the company's report of voting results on SEDAR+ (https://www.sedarplus.ca).

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal operations in Southern Africa; the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC; and the tier-one Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-rhodium-gold-copper mine in South Africa.

Ivanhoe Mines is exploring for copper in its highly prospective, 54-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Forelands, covering an area over six times larger than the adjacent Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex, including the high-grade discoveries in the Makoko District. Ivanhoe is also exploring for new sedimentary copper discoveries in new horizons including Angola, Kazakhstan, and Zambia.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302090

Source: Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.