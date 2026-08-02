

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Ivanhoe Mines' (IVN.TO) stock fell more than 4% on Friday's closed regular trading, after reporting higher second quarter profit compared to last year.



Profit attributable to owners of the company for the second quarter was US$49.74 million or US$0.03 per share, compared to US$44.05 million or US$0.03 per share, a year earlier.



Quarterly revenues climbed to US$152.61 million, from US$96.76 million in the prior year.



IVN.TO closed Friday's regular trading at C$10.07, down C$0.50 or 4.73%.



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