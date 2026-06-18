Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Reichster Silberdistrikt der Welt: 17-Mio.-CAD-Junior startet Bohrungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EJD7 | ISIN: SE0020540144 | Ticker-Symbol: 7EF
Lang & Schwarz
19.06.26 | 09:46
1,880 Euro
-100,00 % -1,880
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAIN ALLIANCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAIN ALLIANCE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8401,92009:47
GlobeNewswire
18.06.2026 17:34 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lift of Suspension in Train Alliance AB at FNSE

2026-06-18T15:34:27Z

Lifting of Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Ended on:
2026-06-18T15:33:50Z
Ongoing: False
Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the
extent applicable, also decided to lift the suspension in all other instruments
related to the issuer. All order books have been flushed. For further
information concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at
Nasdaq Stockholm, Tel +468 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com

Issuer: Train Alliance
AB, LEI: 549300QJIMVUJDCK2Z49
Instrument: TRAIN B SE0020540144

The Financial
Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified
© 2026 GlobeNewswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.