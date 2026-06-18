Entree Resources Ltd: Entrée Resources Announces 2026 AGM Results and Election of New Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSX:ETG; OTCQB:ERLFF - the "Company" or "Entrée") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting").

Alan Edwards, Entrée's Non-Executive Chair of the Board stated, "The Company would like to acknowledge today's election of Richard Williams to the Board. Richard has worked in the mining and mineral exploration sector for over 35 years, with 20 plus years as a mining executive to his credit. His knowledge and expertise will be an asset to the Board and the Company, and we look forward to working alongside him."

Richard Williams is a Professional Geologist with a B.Sc (Hons) degree in Geology from Portsmouth University, and a Masters degree in Mineral Exploration from Queen's University, Ontario. He is the principal of RDW Consulting Ltd., an exploration and management consulting company since 2022. Mr. Williams is currently the CEO of Winshear Metals Corp. (TSX-V:WINS, FRA:9HR0) and was formerly the CEO of Cornish Metals PLC for 9 years until March 2024. He has over 35 years of experience in the mining and mineral exploration sector principally in southern Africa, south and Central America, and the United Kingdom.

RESULTS OF VOTING

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated May 14, 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Number of Directors

Shareholders approved setting the number of directors at seven.

Election of Directors

The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Votes For Withheld Votes Director - - - - Chris Adams 72,988,405 97.69 1,724,364 2.31 Teresa Conway 73,056,172 97.78 1,656,597 2.22 Alan Edwards 72,988,372 97.69 1,724,397 2.32 Allan Moss 72,988,172 97.69 1,724,597 2.31 Paula Rogers 73,056,322 97.78 1,656,437 2.22 Stephen Scott 72,986,445 97.69 1,726,324 2.31 Richard Williams 72,988,605 97.69 1,724,164 2.31

Appointment of Auditors

Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Stock Option Plan

Shareholders approved the renewal of the Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Plan") and all unallocated options issuable pursuant to the Plan and authorized the Company to grant options under the Plan until June 18, 2029.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com.

ABOUT ENTRÉE RESOURCES LTD.

Entrée Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mining company with a unique carried joint venture interest on a significant portion of one of the world's largest copper-gold projects - the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. Entrée has a 20% or 30% carried participating interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV, depending on the depth of mineralization. Royal Gold, Inc. (through its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary International Royalty Corporation) and Rio Tinto are major shareholders of Entrée, beneficially holding approximately 24% and 16% of the shares of the Company, respectively. More information about Entrée can be found at www.EntreeResourcesLtd.com.

FURTHER INFORMATION

David Jan

Investor Relations

Entrée Resources Ltd.

Tel: 604-687-4777 | Toll Free: 1-866-368-7330

E-mail: djan@EntreeResourcesLtd.com