Entree Resources Ltd: Entrée Resources Announces Appointment Of Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSX:ETG; OTCQB:ERLFF - the "Company" or "Entrée") today announces the appointment of Sarah Strunk as an independent director effective August 4, 2026. Ms. Strunk will fill the vacancy on the Board of Directors (the "Board") created by Stephen Scott's retirement from the Board.

Alan Edwards, Entrée's Non-Executive Chair of the Board commented, "I am very pleased that Sarah has agreed to join the Entrée Board. She is well respected in the mining industry and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience gained from an extensive legal career in the US. I've most recently had the opportunity to work with Sarah on the board of Arizona Sonoran Copper, and I know her creativity and proven leadership skills will be an asset to the Company. I look forward to having her on the team."

Sarah Strunk has practiced business and finance law for more than 40 years, with an emphasis on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, international sales contracts, and exploration projects. She has represented numerous clients in the mining and natural resource industry and is called to the bar in Arizona, California, New York, Connecticut, and Kansas. Ms. Strunk is a graduate of the New York University School of Law, the University of Kansas School of Law, and Wichita State University (B.A.). She is currently a Director and a Shareholder of the law firm Fennemore Craig, P.C., where she was Chair from 2016 to 2023. She is a director of Teck Resources Limited, and was a director of Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. until its recent acquisition by Hudbay Minerals Inc.

ABOUT ENTRÉE RESOURCES LTD.

Entrée Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mining company with a unique carried joint venture interest on a significant portion of one of the world's largest copper-gold projects - the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. Entrée has a 20% or 30% carried participating interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture, depending on the depth of mineralization. Royal Gold (through its wholly owned subsidiary International Royalty Corporation) and Rio Tinto are major shareholders of Entrée, beneficially holding approximately 24% and 16% of the shares of the Company, respectively. More information about Entrée can be found at www.EntreeResourcesLtd.com.

FURTHER INFORMATION

David Jan

Investor Relations

Entrée Resources Ltd.

Tel: 604-687-4777 | Toll Free: 1-866-368-7330

E-mail: djan@EntreeResourcesLtd.com

This News Release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budgeted", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". While the Company has based this forward-looking information on its expectations about future events as at the date that such information was prepared, the information is not a guarantee of Entrée's future performance and is based on certain assumptions.

Risks, uncertainties, and factors which could cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information are discussed in the Company's most recently filed MD&A and in the Company's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, dated March 5, 2026 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information except as required under applicable securities laws.