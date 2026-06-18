Graphite One Inc.: Graphite One Advances Ohio Battery Materials Facility with Production Line Integration Contract

G1 CEO: Company marks "another major execution milestone as we move closer to building America's next-generation graphite supply chain."

Advancing a Vertically Integrated North American Supply Chain for EV and Energy Storage Battery Materials

VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One", "G1" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged a leading global engineering and production line integration provider to support the design and integration of the manufacturing equipment being procured for the Company's planned Ohio advanced graphite materials facility, which remains subject to project financing.

The contract represents another significant step in Graphite One's strategy to build a fully integrated, U.S.-based graphite supply chain capable of supplying battery-grade graphite materials for electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and defense applications.

"This is a meaningful execution milestone for Graphite One," said Anthony Huston, Chief Executive Officer. "We are moving beyond planning and into the detailed engineering and implementation phase required to build a battery materials manufacturing operation. Bringing on a highly experienced production integration team reduces execution risk, accelerates our development timeline, and positions us to efficiently scale production as demand for domestic graphite continues to grow. By involving and iterating with end-users during the design and development phase, G1's production line will be purpose-built from the start - a key to our go-to-market strategy that we believe will serve us well."

The engineering team will provide Production Line Integration services, ensuring the seamless coordination and optimization of the equipment that will form the backbone of Graphite One's Ohio manufacturing operations. The work includes equipment interface design, process integration, production flow optimization, and operational readiness planning.

The Ohio facility is expected to produce Active Anode Materials ("AAM"), the largest component by weight in virtually every lithium-ion battery. With graphite accounting for approximately 95% of the anode in today's lithium-ion batteries, Graphite One believes the project is strategically positioned to support the rapidly expanding North American battery and energy storage sectors.

Alaska to Ohio Domestic Supply Chain

The engagement follows a series of milestones achieved by the Company as it advances its integrated graphite strategy, including ongoing development of its Graphite Creek deposit in Alaska, advancement of engineering activities, site development efforts in Ohio, and discussions with potential customers and strategic partners.

"As governments and industry continue to prioritize secure domestic supply chains for critical minerals and battery materials, Graphite One is executing on a clear plan to become a major North American supplier of graphite products," added Mr. Huston. "Each milestone brings us closer to creating a fully integrated supply chain capable of supporting U.S. energy security, advanced manufacturing, and national defense objectives."

The Company believes the Ohio facility will play a critical role in addressing the growing demand for domestically sourced battery materials while reducing reliance on foreign supply chains.

Graphite One's Domestic Supply Chain Strategy

The United States is currently 100% import-dependent for natural graphite, Graphite One is developing a fully integrated U.S.-based supply chain anchored by the Graphite Creek deposit - recognized by the U.S. Geological Survey as the largest graphite deposit in the U.S. and among the largest globally. The strategy includes:

Mining at Graphite Creek (Alaska)

Transport via the Port of Nome

Processing into advanced graphite and anode materials in Ohio

Potential co-located recycling facility to recover graphite and other battery materials, subject to project financing

This integrated approach positions Graphite One to become a cornerstone supplier in a domestic, circular battery materials economy.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project"), with the goal of becoming an American producer of high-grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine and process natural graphite and to manufacture artificial and natural graphite active anode materials primarily for the lithium-ion electric vehicle battery and energy storage markets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Anthony Huston" (signed)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including the performance and outcome of the integration of the manufacturing equipment being procured, including detailed engineering, the anticipated timing and construction of the Ohio facility, and performance, and events or developments that the Company intends, expects, plans, or proposes are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "proposes", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "plans", "is planning", "intends", "assumes", "believes", "indicates", "to be" or variations of such words and phrases that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The Company cautions that there is no certainty that the Company will receive project financing, that it will have the required equipment available to it and on a timely basis, or that it will receive all permits and regulatory approvals to progress the construction of the Ohio facility. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Graphite One Inc.