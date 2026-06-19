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WKN: A3CTYR | ISIN: CA3771304068 | Ticker-Symbol: 4KF0
München
19.06.26 | 08:07
11,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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GLASS HOUSE BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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11,20011,60015:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.06.2026 13:36 Uhr
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Glass House Brands Inc.: Glass House Brands Announces Voting Results Following Annual Meeting

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: GLAS.A.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) today announced that, at the Company's annual meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders that was held on June 18, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific Time), the Company's shareholders passed all of the resolutions put before them.

At the Meeting, all eight nominees for the board of directors of the Company were elected, the voting results of which are as follows:

Director
Number of Shares(1)
ForWithheld/Abstain
Kyle Kazan16,664,174 (99.606%)65,853 (0.394%)
Graham Farrar16,702,593 (99.836%)27,434 (0.164%)
Hector De La Torre10,135,431 (60.582%)6,594,596 (39.418%)
Humble Lukanga10,156,340 (60.707%)6,573,687 (39.293%)
Jocelyn Rosenwald10,181,455 (60.857%)6,548,572 (39.143%)
Yelena Katchko10,208,440 (61.019%)6,521,587 (38.981%)
John Nichols Jr.16,648,922 (99.515%)81,105 (0.485%)
Alison Payne16,693,652 (99.783%)36,375 (0.217%)


Note:

(1) The shares entitled to vote on this resolution consist of the subordinate voting shares, restricted voting shares and multiple voting shares of the Company. The limited voting shares of the Company are not entitled to vote on the election of directors.

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration.

Full details of the foregoing are contained in the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting which has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Glass House Brands
Glass House is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. Whether it be through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms PLUS Products Allswell and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousebrands.com/ and https://ir.glasshousebrands.com/contact/email-alerts/.

For further information, please contact:
Glass House Brands Inc.
Jon DeCourcey, Vice President of Investor Relations
T: (781) 724 6869
E: ir@glasshousebrands.com

Investor Relations Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Phil Carlson
T: 212-896-1233
E: GlassHouseIR@kcsa.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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