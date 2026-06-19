It has been decided to admit an increase in the below corporate bond. After the increase circulating volume amounts to EUR 210,000,000.

Udsteder / issuer European Energy A/S Første dato for handel / First day of trading 22 June 2026 ISIN DK0030553XXX Instrument name/ticker European Energy 2028 Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance EUR Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate 5.79 Udløbsdato / Maturity date 02-10-2028 Terminer pr. år / Payments per year 1

Prospectus can be found on www.europeanenergy.com

For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66