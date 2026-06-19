It has been decided to admit an increase in the below corporate bond. After the increase circulating volume amounts to EUR 210,000,000.
|Udsteder / issuer
|European Energy A/S
|Første dato for handel / First day of trading
|22 June 2026
|ISIN
|DK0030553XXX
|Instrument name/ticker
|European Energy 2028
|Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance
|EUR
|Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate
|5.79
|Udløbsdato / Maturity date
|02-10-2028
|Terminer pr. år / Payments per year
|1
Prospectus can be found on www.europeanenergy.com
For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
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