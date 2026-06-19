Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2026) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE American: QNC) (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company"), a developer of quantum-powered cybersecurity solutions, today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on June 18, 2026.

Shareholders approved all resolutions presented at the meeting, including the election of all director nominees, the reappointment of Richter LLP as the Company's auditors, and the amendment of the Company's stock option plan. Detailed voting results will be filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

The AGM provided shareholders with an overview of Quantum eMotion's significant progress over the past year, including its successful uplisting to the NYSE American, the launch of its eShield-Q runtime cybersecurity platform, the acquisition and integration of SecureKeys technologies, the advancement of its quantum-secure semiconductor initiatives, and its continued expansion into critical infrastructure sectors including AI data centers, energy storage, healthcare, defense, financial services, and government applications.

"We are grateful for the continued support of our shareholders as we advance our vision of building next-generation quantum-secure cybersecurity infrastructure," said Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum eMotion. "The past twelve months have been transformational for QeM, marked by major milestones in technology development, strategic partnerships, and public market positioning. We are now entering an exciting new phase focused on accelerating commercialization, deepening strategic alliances, and scaling our technologies across global markets."

As Quantum eMotion continues to broaden its institutional shareholder base following its NYSE American listing earlier this year, the Board remains committed to evolving its governance framework in line with U.S. public market standards and industry best practices, supporting the Company's long-term growth strategy and continued market maturation.

Looking ahead, Quantum eMotion remains focused on accelerating deployments of eShield-Q, advancing its universal quantum-secure system-on-chip initiatives through its collaboration with JMEM TEK and other industry partners, progressing toward NIST FIPS validation, and deepening strategic partnerships across enterprise, sovereign, and critical infrastructure markets.

The Board has approved the acceleration of vesting of 125,000 stock options previously granted to Larry Moore, a consultant and former director of the Corporation.

About Quantum eMotion

Quantum eMotion is building a full-stack quantum-resilient cybersecurity platform combining quantum entropy, secure key management, runtime cryptographic protection, and next-generation semiconductor technologies designed to protect critical digital infrastructure in the AI era. The company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. Thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions. This security solution exploits quantum mechanics' built-in unpredictability and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Krown Technologies and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company's expectations with respect to the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on NYSE American; the expected cessation of trading on the OTCQB; the anticipated benefits of the NYSE American listing; and the Company's business strategy, target markets and growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relate to future events and future performance and include statements regarding the expectations and beliefs of management based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "potential", "is expected", "anticipated", "is targeted", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to delays in or failure to complete listing-related processes, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable exchange requirements, changes in market conditions" the value of the Company's intangible assets, completing proof of concept studies, protecting intangible assets rights, timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms or at all, the possibility that future results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, increases in costs, changes in legislation and regulation, changes in economic and political conditions and other risks inherent to the cybersecurity industry and new technologies, such as risk of obsolescence, slow adoption and competing technological advances; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company's annual filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements or forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302193

Source: Quantum eMotion Corp.