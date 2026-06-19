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WKN: A14M93 | ISIN: FR0012435121 | Ticker-Symbol: 7EL
Stuttgart
19.06.26 | 18:04
26,800 Euro
-0,15 % -0,040
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ELIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
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ELIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,82026,88018:23
26,82026,88018:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.06.2026 17:48 Uhr
73 Leser
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Elis S.A.: Elis announces the withdrawal of its notification to the CCPC regarding the acquisition of OCL

Elis announces the withdrawal of its notification to the CCPC regarding the acquisition of OCL

Puteaux, June 19, 2026 - Elis, a global leader in circular services at work, announces that it has informed the Irish Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) of its decision to withdraw the notification relating to the acquisition of 100% of O.C.L. Laundry Services Limited (OCL), announced on August 6, 2025, and consequently to abandon the proposed acquisition.

This decision follows several months of discussions with the CCPC as part of its review of the transaction. In light of the progress of the proceedings and the associated timelines, Elis concluded that the conditions necessary to complete the transaction satisfactorily were not met.

The proposed acquisition represented only a small portion of the Group's business and will not have a significant impact on Elis's growth trajectory. Elis remains fully committed to developing its operations in Ireland.

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 31 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers and employees.

https://fr.elis.com/en

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.