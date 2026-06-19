WATERA: Governance changes

Chartres, 19 June 2026 - WATERA (the "Company"), a leading provider of solar-powered seawater and brackish water desalination solutions , announces that the Shareholders' Meeting held on June 18, 2026, approved the appointment of Centre Capital Développement, represented by Mr Bruno Jas, as a Director.

A longstanding shareholder of WATERA, Centre Capital Développement has supported the Company's development for several years. This appointment follows OKwind Group's departure from the Board of Directors in March 2026 and marks its return to the Board of Directors, reflecting its confidence in WATERA's development strategy.

Centre Capital Développement, managed by UI Investissement, supports SMEs based in the Centre-Val de Loire region in their growth projects across the industrial, industrial services and wholesale sectors. The company invests in business development and succession transactions involving companies with strong growth and value-creation potential. It provides minority equity and quasi-equity financing and is committed to being an active partner, working closely with management teams to support the successful execution of their strategic plans.

Mr Bruno Jas has been with UI Investissement since 2000 and is responsible for investments in the Centre-Val de Loire region on behalf of Centre Capital Développement. Actively involved in the regional business ecosystem, he identifies and invests in high-potential companies to foster their long-term regional development and preserve industrial expertise. Over the course of his career, he has completed numerous growth capital and buyout transactions across a wide range of industries, with a particular focus on the industrial sector.

Orfeas Mavrikios, Chairman of WATERA, said: "We are delighted to welcome Centre Capital Développement back to our Board of Directors. Its longstanding knowledge of WATERA and extensive experience in supporting high-growth companies will be valuable assets as we execute our strategy and pursue our long-term development ambitions."

Bruno Jas, representing Centre Capital Développement, commented: "We are convinced of WATERA's potential and the relevance of its strategy, and we are pleased to continue supporting the management team as the Company enters this new phase of development."

WATERA's Board of Directors now consists of the following members:

Orfeas Mavrikios, Chairman and CEO

Maxime Therrillion, Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Centre Capital Développement, represented by Bruno Jas, Director

Maxime Haudebourg, Director

Antonios Svoronos, Director

Vasiliki Niatsou, Independent Director

Vassilis Pavlopoulos, Independent Director

Next publication: First-half 2026 results, September 30, 2026

ABOUT WATERA

Founded in 2014, WATERA (previously OSMOSUN) operates in the "low-carbon" water market and stands out thanks to a unique, patented, cost-effective, clean and sustainable solution for solar-powered battery-free seawater and brackish water desalination.

In July 2025, Unibios, a Greek company listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, became WATERA's majority shareholder, thereby strengthening and expanding the Group's position in the sustainable water treatment and wastewater reuse sectors through its 30% stake in Watera International, Unibios' main subsidiary.

WATERA is aiming to become a key international player in water treatment by providing sustainable and competitive technological systems capable of meeting the global challenges of responsible water management and access to drinking water.

CONTACTS

SPECIALIST PRESS FINANCIAL PRESS INVESTOR RELATIONS Nadège Chapelin Deborah Schwartz Hélène de Watteville n.chapelin@nc-2.com dschwartz@actus.fr watera@actus.fr +33 6 52 50 33 58 +33 1 53 67 36 35 +33 1 53 67 36 33

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