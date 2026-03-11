OSMOSUN becomes WATERA and strengthens its governance by appointing three new directors

Chartres, 11 March 2026

At the OSMOSUN General Meeting held on 11 March 2026, the shareholders approved the change of the Company's name from OSMOSUN to WATERA. The name change is an important milestone in the strategic partnership initiated in 2025 with Unibios, a Greek company listed on the Athens Stock Exchange and operating in the water treatment market since 1963, in order to leverage the "WATERA" brand's reputation and credibility.

The change in the Company's listing name on Euronext Growth Paris will take effect over the coming weeks and will be announced in a notice to be published by Euronext.

The shareholders also approved the appointment of three new directors bringing complementary expertise:

Vasiliki Niatsou has over 30 years' experience as a corporate lawyer specialising in company law, legal management, contracts and procurement. She is Chief Legal Officer for Ellaktor Group, a major Greek diversified infrastructure group operating in Greece, South-Eastern Europe and internationally in the construction, concessions, waste management, renewable energy and real estate sectors.

Expertise : governance, legal compliance and assistance with complex projects for listed groups, particularly those listed on the Athens Stock Exchange.

Vassilis Pavlopoulos has been a lawyer since 2003. He was managing director of "Vlassia Pavlopoulou - Vassilis Pavlopoulos and Associates" law firm from 2002 to 2015. Since June 2015, he has been founding partner and managing director of "PBP Law Firm".

Expertise : administrative law, tax law, urban planning law and energy law.

Maxime Therrillion has been with OSMOSUN since 2016, successively holding the positions of Export Manager (2016-2018) then Sales Director (2019-2025), before being appointed Director of Business Development. He was recently appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of OSMOSUN to succeed Julien Cauvy, who has stepped down from his position as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and director.

Expertise : cross-functional team management, strategic partnership management, corporate communications, preparation of complex bids, support for innovative projects with a high environmental impact.

Following the appointments approved at the General Meeting, WATERA's Board of Directors now consists of the following members:

Orfeas Mavrikios, Chairman and CEO

Maxime Haudebourg, Director

Vasiliki Niatsou, Independent Director

OKwind, represented by Louis Maurice, Director

Vassilis Pavlopoulos, Independent Director

Maxime Therrillion, Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Antonios Svoronos, Director

The shareholders also approved the signing of a strategic advisory agreement with Maxime Haudebourg, founder and former Chief Executive Officer of OSMOSUN and currently a Group director, to provide technical support to WATERA's teams, advise management on strategic and operational matters and contribute to R&D initiatives.

"We are delighted to welcome Vasiliki Niatsou and Vassilis Pavlopoulos to the Board of Directors. Their experience will be a valuable asset in optimising the growth prospects of the new entity. Furthermore, Maxime's appointment as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and director establishes a solid foundation for supporting the new entity and ensuring the continuity of its development, given his in-depth knowledge of the Company and its sector." Orfeas Mavrikios, CEO of Unibios and CEO and Chairman of WATERA.

ABOUT WATERA

Founded in 2014, WATERA (previously OSMOSUN) operates in the "low-carbon" water market and stands out thanks to a unique, patented, cost-effective, clean and sustainable solution for solar-powered battery-free seawater and brackish water desalination.

In July 2025, Unibios, a Greek company listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, became WATERA's majority shareholder, thereby strengthening and expanding the Group's position in the sustainable water treatment and wastewater reuse sectors through its 30% stake in Watera International, Unibios' main subsidiary.

WATERA is aiming to become a key international player in water treatment by providing sustainable and competitive technological systems capable of meeting the global challenges of responsible water management and access to drinking water.

CONTACTS

SPECIALIST PRESS FINANCIAL PRESS INVESTOR RELATIONS Nadège Chapelin Deborah Schwartz Hélène de Watteville n.chapelin@nc-2.com dschwartz@actus.fr watera@actus.fr +33 6 52 50 33 58 +33 1 53 67 36 35 +33 1 53 67 36 33

