Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 20.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Quantum X Labs: Steigt die Aktie auch durch das Amazon-AWS-Fieber?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Tradegate
18.06.26 | 10:09
27,960 Euro
+2,57 % +0,700
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,34040,00009:00
0,0000,00019.06.
Dow Jones News
19.06.2026 20:51 Uhr
1.218 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

2CRSi SA: 2CRSi Responds Point-by-Point to the Grizzly Research Report and Reaffirms the Reality of Its Business Operations

DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi Responds Point-by-Point to the Grizzly Research Report and Reaffirms the Reality of Its Business Operations 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi Responds Point-by-Point to the Grizzly Research Report and Reaffirms the Reality of Its Business 
Operations 
19-Jun-2026 / 20:17 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press Release 

2CRSi Responds Point-by-Point to the Grizzly Research Report and Reaffirms the Reality of Its Business Operations 
 
Investor Webinar: June 19, 2026, at 6:00 PM CET 

Strasbourg, France - June 19, 2026 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient servers, provides a detailed response to the allegations contained in the report published by Grizzly 
Research LLC on June 18, 2026, which it firmly disputes. The Company reaffirms the authenticity and traceability of its 
industrial operations (products, customers, facilities, and audited accounts) and addresses the main questions raised 
by its shareholders. 
 
 1. A Report Issued by a Short Seller 
The publication forms part of an activist short-selling strategy openly acknowledged by its author. According to a net 
short position disclosure published by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF), Grizzly Capital Management LP, 
operating under the Grizzly brand, held a net short position representing 0.89% of 2CRSi's share capital prior to 
publication of the report, equivalent to approximately 200,000 shares. The author therefore has a direct financial 
interest in a decline in the Company's share price. 
 
In its own disclaimers, Grizzly states that its reports express opinions rather than statements of fact. The immediate 
impact of such a publication on the share price should not be interpreted as validation of its conclusions. 
Furthermore, 2CRSi reminds investors that the dissemination of false or misleading information with the intent to 
influence a share price may constitute market manipulation within the meaning of Article 12 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/ 
2014 (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR). 
 
 2. The Reality of 2CRSi's Business Activities and Financial Statements 
2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures its own servers. The Group operates several production facilities in 
Strasbourg (France), Manchester (United Kingdom), and Rouses Point, New York (United States), and is preparing, through 
a partnership with Valeo, the launch of a production facility in Chennai (India) dedicated to the Indian market. 
 
Its products, customers, and facilities are identifiable and verifiable, and the Group's financial statements are 
prepared in accordance with applicable regulations and audited by its statutory auditor, Ernst & Young. 

The Company categorically rejects the assertion that any portion of its revenues or projections has been fabricated. 
The Board of Directors has referred all matters raised in the report to its Audit and Risk Committee for review. 
 
 3. Revenue and Geographic Distribution 
The figures described by Grizzly as "inconsistent" actually refer to two distinct measurements: the distribution of 
revenue by delivery destination (71% in Asia, as disclosed in the consolidated revenue release dated July 25, 2024 
https://investors.2crsi.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/2CRSI-announces-220-million-Euros-of-Consolidated-Revenue-EN.pdf 
) and the distribution of invoiced revenue by region, approximately 50% of which originated from the North American 
region (as disclosed in the 2023-2024 Annual Report https://investors.2crsi.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/ 
RFA-23-24-version-definitive-signee-4.pdf). These two reporting bases are not contradictory. 
 
The growth in U.S. revenue stems from the launch of the Company's artificial intelligence server product line, the 
recovery of business activity following the divestiture of Boston Limited and the impact of COVID-19, the strengthening 
of sales teams in California, and improved access to Nvidia components following U.S. export restrictions introduced on 
October 7, 2022, which redirected volumes initially intended for China to other markets. 
 
The Company wishes to clarify a key point: the USUSD610 million framework agreement generated no revenue during the 
fiscal year under review. Growth in North American revenue resulted from separate orders that were delivered and paid 
for, and not from this framework agreement. 
 
Regarding the exceptional discount referenced in the report, a customer had requested delivery before Christmas 2024, 
which 2CRSi was only able to complete in February 2025. In order to preserve the commercial relationship and fulfill 
the order, the Company granted an exceptional discount as compensation for the delay. This is a standard commercial 
practice and in no way calls into question the authenticity of the order, which was duly delivered and invoiced. 
 
 4. The USUSD610 Million Framework Agreement and NewYork GreenCloud (NYGC) 
2CRSi acts as a hardware supplier under a framework agreement with a U.S. customer involving projects that combine 
high-performance servers with the reuse of waste heat (for greenhouse heating and potable water production). 
 
The project remains active, with an initial installation currently under development in Southern California. Its 
timeline has been affected by uncertainty surrounding U.S. tax incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act. 
 
The project is being implemented in phases: an initial phase providing electrical capacity and computing power is 
planned for 2026, followed by a broader scale-up in 2027-2028. 2CRSi's role is limited to supplying servers. 
Consequently, there is no contradiction between server deliveries by 2CRSi during summer 2026 and the site's gradual 
expansion in 2027-2028, as hardware delivery normally precedes full operational deployment by the customer. Technical 
specifications and project timelines are the responsibility of the project developer; 2CRSi is neither their author nor 
guarantor. 
 
Grizzly's allegations on this matter are unfounded. NYGC is a customer of 2CRSi. There are no shareholding links, 
ownership interests, directorships, executive functions, or management positions connecting either 2CRSi or Alain 
Wilmouth to NYGC. Neither exercises control nor significant influence over the company. Related-party transactions are 
also subject to regular review by 2CRSi's statutory auditors. 
 
Regarding the "Co-Founder" title referenced by Grizzly, the document reproduced in the report was distributed by NYGC's 
advisor as part of NYGC's own fundraising efforts. The "team" slide listed project participants-including the site 
manager, financial advisor, and supplier-and not NYGC's officers or employees. Alain Wilmouth is not, and has never 
been, a founder, shareholder, owner, executive, director, or corporate officer of NYGC, nor does he hold any position 
within the company. 
 
NYGC's website, as well as certain technical and commercial materials (site brochures and solution presentation 
videos), were produced by 2CRSi as part of a service agreement invoiced at market rates, for a total amount below 
EUR100,000 to date. Such services are common between suppliers and customers and do not imply any ownership interest, 
control, or influence over NYGC. 
 
2CRSi has maintained a commercial relationship with Dr. Joseph Church since 2021 involving the purchase and leasing of 
servers. NYGC's financial structure and standalone viability are matters for NYGC itself. For 2CRSi, the relevant 
consideration is the collectability of receivables. The Company applies a strict policy whereby deliveries are 
conditional upon payment. 
 
 5. Contracts in Germany, New York, and Canada 
These orders were fully delivered and paid for, and the corresponding revenue was recognized during the periods 
disclosed. Confidentiality regarding certain customer identities is a common and lawful commercial practice and does 
not in any way call into question the authenticity of the transactions, which is evidenced by deliveries and cash 
collections. 
 
 6. The ÆTHER Infrastructure Consortium 
On April 9, 2025, the European Commission, through the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking, launched a call for expressions of 
interest concerning future European AI Gigafactories. Within this framework, on June 20, 2025, 2CRSi submitted the 
application of the ÆTHER Infrastructure consortium. 
 
ÆTHER is neither a subsidiary nor a related entity of the 2CRSi Group; it is a European industrial cooperation 
framework. 
 
On February 18, 2026, 2CRSi announced the opening of negotiations regarding a site compatible with these objectives ( 
https://investors.2crsi.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/2CRSi-and-AETHER-launch-AI-Gigafactory-site-negotiations.pdf), 
specifying that this was a preliminary phase with no definitive commitment or guarantee of completion. The consortium 
members and their respective roles will be disclosed in due course, in accordance with the applicable timetable and 
market disclosure requirements. 
 
 7. U.S. Facilities 
Rouses Point 
 
2CRSi operates one of its production facilities in Rouses Point. The Company has never claimed ownership of the 
property. Its May 17, 2021 press release explicitly stated that the site was redeveloped by ERS Investors and fitted 
out by 2CRSi for its own project (https://investors.2crsi.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ 
2CRSi-to-establish-tech-campus-and-green-datacenter-in-Rouses-Point-New-York-1.pdf). Third-party ownership of the 
building does not contradict 2CRSi's industrial operations at the facility. 
 
Chateaugay and 2CRSi Cloud Solutions 
 
2CRSi Cloud Solutions is not a legal entity but rather a business line within the Group and does not hold assets in its 
own name. 
 
Fremont 
 
2CRSi previously operated a production facility in Fremont before transferring equipment and inventory to San Jose and 
subsequently to Rouses Point, where its U.S. manufacturing operations are now concentrated. The removal of a site
reference following a limited activity transfer does not constitute concealment of information. 
 
 8. Governance, Trading Resumption, and Next Steps 
Trading in 2CRSi shares, which was suspended at the Company's request in order to ensure complete, accurate, and equal 
access to information for all market participants, will resume on Monday, June 22, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (Paris time). 
 
Prior to the resumption of trading, the Company will have made available to the market both this press release and the 
information presented during the investor webinar. 
 
2CRSi reserves the right to take any action it deems appropriate to protect its rights, reputation, and the interests 
of its shareholders. 
 
Conclusion 
 
2CRSi firmly rejects the claim that its revenues or projections have been fabricated. This allegation is contradicted 
by the reality of its industrial operations, whose products, customers, and facilities are identifiable and verifiable, 
and whose financial statements are audited by independent statutory auditors. 
 
The Company rejects any suggestion that it has deliberately misled its investors, regulators, or auditors. 

About 2CRSi 
 
Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computer servers and 
innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a 
responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and delivers energy-efficient 
technological solutions to sectors including tech, industry, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 2CRSi has 
been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred to 
Euronext Growth in November 2022. 2CRSi Edge, develops ruggedized and mission-critical systems adapted to deployment in 
constrained and extreme environments. 
 
For more information: 2crsi.com 

Contacts 2CRSi 

2CRSi      Seitosei.Actifin 
                                           Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe  Foucauld Charavay 
LLOBERA 
                                             Press Relations 
 
        Financial communication 
Director France 
                                             presse@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
        foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
press@2CRSi.com 
                                             06 85 36 85 11 
 
        06 37 83 33 19 
03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSi Responds Point-by-Point to the Grizzly Research Report and Reaffirms the Reality of Its Business Operations 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2350322 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2350322 19-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2350322&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2026 14:17 ET (18:17 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.