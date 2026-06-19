Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2026) - U92 Energy Corp. (TSXV: UTWO) (the "Company" or "U92") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 1, 2026, it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval and closed a binding Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire the complete historical technical and exploration dataset relating to the Kurupung Uranium Project in Guyana (the "Transaction").

Pursuant to the Transaction, U92 has issued 1,030,927 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.485 per Share to the arm's-length vendor. The Shares are subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Adam Clode, Executive Chairman and CEO of U92, stated, "Securing ownership of exploration work completed over more than a decade at Kurupung is a pivotal milestone that materially strengthens the project's technical foundation ahead of an updated mineral resource estimate and inaugural drill program. By completing the transaction on an all-share basis, U92 has enhanced the value of its asset while preserving capital for exploration."

About U92 Energy Corp.:

U92 Energy Corp. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is focused on the exploration and advancement of its high-quality, advanced-stage uranium assets in South America.

The Company's flagship Kurupung Project is situated in the Republic of Guyana, boasting over 129,723 metres of drilling and a historical Indicated mineral resource of 10.6 million pounds, and an Inferred mineral resource of 10.0 million pounds, at a cut-off grade of 0.03% (300ppm) U3O₈. The historic mineral resource occurs in four deposits where mineralization remains open along strike and down plunge. There are eight additional targets where 14,000m of prior drilling intersected significant U3O₈ grades that require further drilling for inclusion into the Company's anticipated updated mineral resource estimate.

The Company is committed to systematic exploration and disciplined capital allocation as it unlocks the full value of the Kurupung Project and positions itself as a leading uranium-focused exploration and development company in South America.

Find out more about U92 Energy Corp. (TSXV: UTWO), visit the Company's website at www.u92corp.com

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address shareholder and TSX Venture Exchange approval, TSX Venture Exchange approval of statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters.

All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms.

Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather and climate conditions, equipment failures, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of uranium and other metals, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

End of News Release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302226

Source: U92 Energy Corp.