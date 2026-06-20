Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2026) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYD) (FSE: ME0) (the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of June 9, 2026, it has filed an amended and restated offering document dated June 19, 2026 (the "Amended Offering Document") in connection with its proposed private placement offering of up to 2,565,217 units of the Company ("LIFE Units") at a price of $0.23 per LIFE Unit, to raise gross proceeds of up to $590,000 (the "LIFE Offering").

The Amended Offering Document amends and restates the offering document dated June 9, 2026. Among other things, the Amended Offering Document (i) establishes a minimum size of the LIFE Offering of 1,086,956 LIFE Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $250,000; and (ii) updates the disclosure regarding funds that will be available to the Company upon closing of the LIFE Offering and the use of such available funds.

Concurrently with the LIFE Offering, as previously announced, the Company also intends to complete a private placement financing of up to 2,695,652 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.23 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $620,000 (the "Private Placement" and together with the LIFE Offering, the "Offerings"). The Common Shares offered under the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and an exchange hold of four months from the date of issuance.

For full details regarding the terms of the LIFE Offering, which otherwise remain unchanged, prospective investors should refer to the Amended Offering Document and the Company's news release dated June 9, 2026.

The Amended Offering Document has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and is available on the Company's website at www.argyleresourcescorp.com. Prospective investors should read the Amended Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The securities to be offered pursuant to the Offerings have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, staking and evaluation of natural resource properties in North America. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapédia, Lac Comporté and Saint Gabriel quartzite-silica projects in Québec, Canada, and has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the McKay Hill silver-gold property in Yukon, Canada. The Company was incorporated in 2023, and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding completion and timing of the Offerings, the receipt of regulatory approval including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the Company's intended uses of its available funds, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development and results of the Company's business include, among other things, that the Offerings may not be completed as contemplated, or at all; that any proceeds raised from the Offerings may not be utilized as currently intended; that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and may be unsuccessful in achieving the desired results; that mineral exploration plans may change and be re-defined based on a number of factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control; the Company's ability to access sources of debt and equity capital; competitive factors, pricing pressures and supply and demand in the Company's industry. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release. Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302262

Source: Argyle Resources Corp.