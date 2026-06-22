CARBIOS presents the results of its Annual General Meeting of June 18, 2026

Clermont-Ferrand (France), June 22, 2026 (7:45 am CEST). CARBIOS, (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), announces the results of its Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 18, 2026.

Shareholders physically present, represented or voting by post accounted for 27.72% of the shares composing the Company's share capital and carrying voting rights, and 27.73% of total voting rights.

All resolutions on the agenda were approved with more than 87% of votes in favour.

This meeting provided an opportunity to present the Group's recent progress and its priorities for 2026. In this context, the creation of the joint venture between Carbios and Wankai, named Kaibio Biotechnology Co. Ltd ("Kaibio"), was announced. Kaibio will be responsible for the construction and operation of the first PET biorecycling plant in China under a licensing agreement. In this regard, Carbios emphasized that Kaibio will only be granted the right to use Carbios' technology, while Carbios retains full ownership of its patents.

Isabelle PARIZE, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Carbios: "I would like to thank all shareholders for their participation and support. This General Meeting was an opportunity to highlight the maturity of our technology in the field of enzymatic recycling of plastics and textiles. This technological leadership enables us to roll out our licensing model, starting with Wankai in China and expanding soon to other geographical areas, to drive long-term value for Carbios and its shareholders."

All documentation relating to this General Meeting is available on the Company's website (www.carbios.com) and detailed voting results will be published in due course.

As of June 19, 2026, the Board of Directors comprises eight directors, including four independent members*: Ms Isabelle Parize, BOLD (Business Opportunities for L'Oréal Development), Michelin Ventures, Mr Vincent Kamel, Ms Jennifer Saenz*, Ms Karine Auclair*, Mr Mateus Schreiner Garcez Lopes* and Ms Julie Sonies*, as well as one non-voting director: Copernicus Wealth Management.

###

About Carbios:

Carbios is a biotechnology company that develops and industrializes biological solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastics and textiles. Inspired by nature, Carbios designs enzyme-based biological processes to break down plastics, with the mission of preventing plastic and textile pollution and accelerating the transition to a circular economy. Its two innovative technologies-dedicated to PET biorecycling and PLA biodegradation-are currently scaling up to industrial and commercial levels. Carbios is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, food, and apparel industries, aiming to improve the recyclability and circularity of their products. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe took part in a packaging consortium founded by Carbios and L'Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp., and Salomon collaborate with Carbios in a textile consortium. Carbios is part of the global community of B Corp certified companies that are transforming their business models to serve the common good.

Visit www.carbios.com to learn more about biotechnology for circular plastics and textiles.

LinkedIn: carbios / Instagram: carbios

Information on Carbios shares:

ISIN Code FR0011648716

Ticker Code Euronext Growth: ALCRB

LEI 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

Carbios is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Carbios. Carbios operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. Carbios draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and the development of the sector in which Carbios operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if Carbios' financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of Carbios' future results or developments. Readers are also advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal registration document filed with the French Market Authority ("AMF"), as well as in the half-year financial report available free of charge on the Company's website. Should all or any part of these risk factors occur or others, in no case whatsoever will Carbios be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. Carbios makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

For additional information, please contact: