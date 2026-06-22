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WKN: 676682 | ISIN: CH0012453913 | Ticker-Symbol: TE8N
Tradegate
19.06.26 | 10:52
69,95 Euro
-0,29 % -0,20
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMENOS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMENOS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,1570,3509:59
70,2070,3509:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SIRMA GROUP
SIRMA GROUP HOLDING AD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIRMA GROUP HOLDING AD0,8000,00 %
TEMENOS AG69,95-0,29 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.