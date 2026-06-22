EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding / Key word(s): Alliance

Sirma Becomes Temenos Referral Partner



22.06.2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST

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Sirma Becomes Temenos Referral Partner Sirma , a leading technology company with strong expertise in financial services and digital transformation, announced that it has become a Temenos Referral Partner. Under this relationship, Sirma will identify and introduce qualified opportunities for Temenos solutions in selected markets and client segments, initially in Bulgaria and Albania. The arrangement supports new business development through Sirma's market knowledge, client relationships, and regional expertise. Tsvetomir Doskov, SVP BFSI at Sirma, commented:

"Becoming a Temenos Referral Partner reflects Sirma's focus on helping clients accelerate their transformation with solutions that are robust, scalable, and ready for real-world adoption. We look forward to supporting financial institutions with access to Temenos' proven banking technology, alongside Sirma's specialized, AI-native digital solutions." Edgardo Torres-Caballero, SVP Global Partnerships at Temenos, added:

"Partners play an important role in expanding the reach of Temenos into defined markets, bringing strong local networks and expertise to support banks on their modernization journeys. We are pleased to welcome Sirma to our Referral Partner program, strengthening our engagement with financial institutions in the CEE region." Sirma and Temenos have worked together for a number of years. Sirma's CAR service is available on the Temenos Exchange ecosystem of partner solutions for Temenos clients considering a migration to the cloud or SaaS. ### About Sirma Founded in 1992, Sirma Group Holding JSC (Sirma) is a European technology group delivering enterprise software solutions, with a strong and growing emphasis on arti?cial intelligence as a key enabler of business transformation, and extensive expertise across banking, insurance, healthcare, travel and hospitality, transportation, logistics, retail, and the public sector. The company combines deep industry knowledge with proprietary platforms, complex enterprise systems, and advanced artificial intelligence, delivered through its Sirma.AI Enterprise platform, to support organizations in their digital, data, and process transformations. These solutions transform complex data into actionable insights, driving growth, resilience, and operational efficiency for hundreds of clients worldwide. Headquartered in Sofia, the company is dual-listed on the Frankfurt and Bulgarian Stock Exchanges [SIRM]. Sirma operates globally through offices in the USA, UK, Germany, Albania, Romania, Brazil, and the UAE. Media contact: Svetlana Kanazireva - svetlana.kanazireva@sirma.com PR Director Sirma Group Holding JSC



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