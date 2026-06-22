Endomines Finland Oyj: Endomines Finland Plc has refinanced its previous long-term financing package and nearly doubled its size to up to 21 million euros

Endomines Finland Plc - Press Release - 22 June 2026 at 10:00 EEST

Endomines Finland Plc has refinanced its previous long-term financing package and nearly doubled its size to up to 21 million euros

Endomines Finland Plc has signed an agreement with Pohjois-Karjalan Osuuspankki on a new long-term financing package up to 21 million euros. The now agreed package refinances the financing package of 12 million euros that was agreed upon in April 2025, of which the company has utilized approximately 5 million euros to date. The arrangement improves the company's financial flexibility and supports growth in line with its strategy.

The agreement includes two separate secured loans of 5 million euros each, one with a three-year term and the other with a five-year term. Additionally, the company has increased its overdraft facility to 4 million euros and agreed on a bank guarantee limit of 5 million euros, which can be used, among other things, for environmental guarantees. The package also includes other financing limits and instruments to be determined later, totaling 2 million euros.

"A strong gold market, improved production performance and the resulting strong cash flow enabled us to significantly improve the terms of our financing package compared to the previous year. The new financing arrangement provides us with stability to execute our strategy, fund our active exploration activities and progress towards the next major investment: the development of infrastructure and a processing plant related to the Southern Gold Line. Production in the Southern Gold Line is expected to commence around 2030," says Minna Karttunen, CFO of Endomines.

"The growth of the Finnish economy relies on growth-oriented Finnish companies, of which Endomines Finland Oyj is an excellent example. We are proud to play our part in enabling its growth and gold production in North Karelia", says Heljä Pulkki, Bank Manager at Pohjois-Karjalan Osuuspankki.

Further information:

Kari Vyhtinen

CEO

Endomines Finland Plc

kari.vyhtinen@endomines.com

+358 40 585 0050

Minna Karttunen

CFO

Endomines Finland Plc

minna.karttunen@endomines.com

+358 40 513 3225

Endomines Finland Plc is a Finnish forerunner in sustainable mining. Our mining operations in Pampalo, Ilomantsi region, focus on gold mining and processing, as well as exploration in the Karelian Gold Line, in Eastern Finland. We produce gold for the jewellery and electronics industries and create value by transforming natural resources into wealth, an investment that withstands the volatility of global politics. Our vision is to develop the Karelian Gold Line into one of the world's most significant and sustainable gold-producing regions. Endomines is listed on the main list of OMX Helsinki (PAMPALO). www.endomines.com.

The Karelian Gold Line is 40 kilometers long, a gold prospective portion of the Ilomantsi greenstone belt located in Eastern Finland approximately 500 kilometers northeast of Helsinki. The area hosts several gold deposits, the largest known being Pampalo. Endomines controls extensively exploration rights across the Karelian Gold Line.