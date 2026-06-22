Hemnet Group AB: Peter Messner replaces Anders Örnulf as CFO of Hemnet

Hemnet Group AB (publ) ("Hemnet") today announces that Peter Messner has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Peter Messner will assume his position on July 20, 2026, succeeding Anders Örnulf, who has decided to leave the company.

Peter Messner has extensive experience as a CFO and leader within listed tech and growth companies. He most recently comes from the role of Group CFO at Storytel, and prior to that held the corresponding role at Catena Media. He also has a long-standing background in leading financial roles within Modern Times Group (MTG), including as CFO for MTGx.

Earlier this year, Anders Örnulf initiated a dialogue regarding an orderly succession, and since a successor has now been appointed, he has today announced his decision to step down from his role. Anders will remain as CFO until the interim report for the second quarter has been published.

"I am very pleased to welcome Peter Messner to Hemnet. The company is currently in a very intensive phase where we are responding to a changing market by developing and broadening our offering at an ever-increasing pace. With his extensive experience in driving financial performance and leading companies through transformative phases, Peter will add great value to that work. Furthermore, he is a highly appreciated leader who commands great trust both internally and externally, which combined with his solid background makes him the perfect fit to lead our finance function," says Jonas Gustafsson, CEO of Hemnet.

"I am very grateful for the trust and to be joining Hemnet at an exciting and eventful phase for the company. For nearly 30 years, Hemnet has built a completely unique market position with a platform that engages millions of visitors every week. With that foundational strength and Hemnet's deep roots in Swedish society, the company is perfectly positioned to navigate forward. I truly look forward to working together with Jonas, the management team, and the entire organisation to capitalise on the company's opportunities, meet market expectations, and realise Hemnet's full potential and long-term growth," says Peter Messner, incoming CFO of Hemnet.

"I want to extend a warm and personal thank you to Anders for his significant contributions during an important time in Hemnet's history. His strategic vision and deep business understanding have been crucial in strengthening our platform and driving our operations forward. Anders leaves behind a very well-managed and robust financial organisation, and he has been an incredibly appreciated leader and a pillar of support for me and the rest of the management team. We will miss him as a colleague and wish him the best of luck," concludes Jonas Gustafsson.

For more information, please contact:

Press enquiries

Staffan Tell, Head of PR

M: +46 733 67 66 85

E: staffan.tell@hemnet.se

IR enquiries

Ludvig Segelmark, Head of IR

M: +46 70 250 14 40

E: ludvig.segelmark@hemnet.se



About Hemnet

Hemnet operates the leading property platform in Sweden. The company emerged as an industry initiative in 1998 and has since transformed into a "win-win" value proposition for the housing market. By offering a unique combination of relevant products, insights and inspiration, Hemnet has built lasting relationships with buyers, sellers, and agents for more than 25 years. Hemnet shares a mutual passion for homes with its stakeholders and is driven by being an independent go-to-place for people to turn to for the various housing needs that arise through life. This is mirrored in the company's vision to be the key to your property journey, supplying products and services to improve efficiency, transparency and mobility on the housing market. Hemnet is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('HEM').

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Peter Messner