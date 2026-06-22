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WKN: 913531 | ISIN: GB0004300496 | Ticker-Symbol: RTZ
Tradegate
22.06.26 | 09:39
1,250 Euro
+1,21 % +0,015
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2251,24511:01
1,2251,24511:01
PR Newswire
22.06.2026 10:36 Uhr
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Pan African Resources Plc - Update on acquisition of Emmerson Resources and Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) listing

Pan African Resources Plc - Update on acquisition of Emmerson Resources and Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) listing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 22

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on LSE: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

('Pan African' or the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability

Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Alpha code: PARI

UPDATE ON ACQUISITION OF EMMERSON RESOURCES AND AUSTRALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE (ASX) LISTING

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised words and terms contained in this announcement shall bear the same meanings ascribed thereto in the announcement published by Pan African on 9 March 2026.

Pan African is pleased to provide shareholders with an update regarding the acquisition of Emmerson Resources Limited (Emmerson) (via its wholly owned subsidiary Tennant Consolidated Mining Group Pty Ltd), and the ASX listing. This follows the announcements published by the Group on 9 March 2026, 8 May 2026 and 11 June 2026 relating to the proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued shares in Emmerson by way of an Australian Court approved scheme of arrangement (Scheme) in accordance with Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001(Cth) (Corporations Act).

The Scheme Resolution, as required in accordance with the Corporations Act to approve the Scheme, was passed by the requisite majorities of Emmerson shareholders on 15 June 2026. Subsequent to the Emmerson shareholders approving the Scheme Resolution, the Supreme Court of Western Australia (Court) made orders approving the Scheme at the second court hearing held on 19 June 2026. A copy of the Court's orders has been lodged by Emmerson with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission earlier today, with the Scheme now being wholly unconditional and legally effective.

Furthermore, Pan African has been admitted to the official list of the ASX as a foreign exempt listing today and granted official quotation for the PAR CDIs under the ASX code "PAF", with quotation of the PAR CDIs to commence on 23 June 2026 (on a deferred settlement basis), with normal settlement trading commencing from 2 July 2026, following the issue of the PAR CDIs as settlement of the Scheme Consideration. As part of the ASX listing process, a pre-quotation statement and related documents including a copy of the Scheme Booklet, will be released on the ASX platform today and can be accessed under Pan African's profile using the "PAF" share code through the following link https://www.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/historical-announcements.

The Scheme which is now legally effective will be implemented in accordance with the following indicative timetable:

Event

Indicative dates*

Effective date

Monday, 22 June 2026

Admission to ASX and trading to commence on a deferred basis

Tuesday, 23 June 2026

Scheme record date

Wednesday, 24 June 2026

Implementation date

Wednesday, 1 July 2026

Trading to commence on a normal settlement basis on ASX

Thursday, 2 July 2026

Pan African's shares will continue to trade, as a dual primary issuer, on the London Stock Exchange and Johannesburg Stock Exchange following the ASX listing.

Johannesburg

22 June 2026

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Corporate information

Corporate office

The Firs Building

2nd Floor, Office 204

Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues

Rosebank, Johannesburg

South Africa

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

info@paf.co.za

Registered office

107 Cheapside, 2 nd Floor

London, EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

jane.kirton@corpserv.co.uk

Chief executive Officer

Cobus Loots

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Financial director and debt officer

Marileen Kok

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Head: Investor relations

Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za

Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Company secretary

Jane Kirton

St James's Corporate Services Limited

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

Joint broker

Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant

Peel Hunt LLP

Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

JSE sponsor and JSE debt sponsor

Ciska Kloppers

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Office: + 27 (0) 63 482 3802

Joint broker

Thomas Rider/Nick Macann

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010

Joint broker

Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)

Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800

© 2026 PR Newswire
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