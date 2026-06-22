Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering"). The Company is also pleased to report that exploration crews have mobilized to camp at the Trident property and that both an airborne magnetic survey over the northern Pinnacle property block and a ground-based induced polarization ("IP") survey at Trident have been completed.

Second Tranche Closing

Pursuant to the Second Tranche, the Company raised an aggregate of $178,020.00 in gross proceeds through the issuance of 2,967,000 non-flow-through common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.06 per Common Share.

Combined with the first tranche that closed on May 13, 2026, the Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $3,617,019.95 under the Offering.

All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Second Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Second Tranche and the Offering remain subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with the Second Tranche, the Company paid a cash finder's fee of C$7,001.40 and issued 133,360 finder warrants to Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.06 per share for a period of two years from the closing date.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance the Company's flagship Trident and Pinnacle copper-gold porphyry projects located in north-central British Columbia, including diamond drilling, induced polarization geophysics, geological modelling, geochemistry, and general working capital purposes.

Crew Mobilization to Trident Camp

The Company is pleased to report that exploration crews have now mobilized to camp at the Trident property, marking the official commencement of field operations for the 2026 exploration season. The 2026 program is managed by Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. ("Equity") and is designed to advance both the Trident and Pinnacle copper-gold porphyry projects through a combination of diamond drilling, geophysics, and geological mapping. The Trident camp will serve as the operational hub for the season's activities.

Airborne Magnetic Survey - Northern Pinnacle Property Block

The Company is pleased to announce the completion of a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey over the northern portion of the Pinnacle property.

Ground-Based Induced Polarization Survey - Trident Property

The Company has completed a ground-based induced polarization survey at the Trident property. The 2026 IP program was designed to expand upon and further define a chargeability anomaly initially identified in a 2014 survey. Interpretation and inversion of the expanded IP dataset are currently underway. A further update will be provided upon completion of the interpretation.

Pacific Empire's President and CEO, Brad Peters, commented:

"With the financing now fully closed and crews on the ground at Trident, Pacific Empire is establishing the exploration camp and preparing to execute on what we believe will be a transformative exploration season. The completion of both the airborne magnetic survey at Pinnacle and the expanded IP survey at Trident represents a meaningful step forward in our geophysical understanding of both properties. We are particularly encouraged by the expansion of the Trident IP chargeability anomaly, which we expect to be an important input into drill planning. We look forward to providing shareholders with updates on data interpretation and our upcoming drill program in the coming weeks."

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company has a district scale land position in north-central British Columbia.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume and the additional risks identified in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

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Source: Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.