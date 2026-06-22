Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting held in Calgary, Alberta on June 15, 2026. Shareholders of CCMI approved all matters of business put forth at its annual and special meeting, including the re-election of directors Ian Berzins, Aaron Matlock, John Morgan and Heather Kennedy. The shareholders appointed Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP as auditors of the Corporation. The shareholders also approved the Company's rolling stock option plan.

The Company continues to work with consultants to complete an updated Joint Application Information Review (JAIR) and Project Description that are planned for submission to the First Nations and to the Major Mines Permitting Office of the Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals within the next 45 days to support an update to Mining Permit M33 and a restart of the Bull River Mine. Phase One of the restart will be an upgrade of the Bull River mill and processing of approximately 155,000 tonnes of mineralized material that was previously crushed and screened and remains on surface.

About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (150 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI also owns a 4% interest in XXIX Metal Corp. which holds a 100% interest in the Thierry copper project near Pickle Lake, Ontario and a 100% interest in the Opemiska copper project near Chapais-Chibougamau, Quebec.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302296

Source: Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.