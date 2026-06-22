Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - RZOLV Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (OTCQB: RZOLF) (FSE: S711) ("RZOLV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Innovation Mining Inc. ("Innovation Mining"), has completed its first research and development project supported by the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program ("NRC IRAP").

Innovation Mining received advisory services and funding from NRC IRAP to support a research and development project focused on the Company's proprietary RZOLV non-cyanide gold extraction technology. The completed work included bench-scale evaluation of electrochemical regeneration, reagent-management approaches, and process-control conditions intended to inform future closed-loop testing and pilot-scale evaluation. The project generated internal technical information to support continued process development but did not include commercial-scale demonstration or a determination of commercial performance.

The Company believes completion of the project has strengthened its internal technical capacity and provided additional bench-scale development information to support further evaluation of the RZOLV technology platform.

As a result of the project, the Company has expanded its internal technical capabilities through the addition of two full-time employees to its laboratory team. The Company believes this strengthened in-house capacity will support continued research and development, process optimization, and future scale-up activities.

The Company acknowledges the support of NRC IRAP. Hanif Jafari, Chief Technology Officer of RZOLV Technologies, commented: "The completion of this project was valuable for our team as it allowed the Company to carry out focused bench-scale development work while also expanding our laboratory capabilities through the addition of two full-time technical employees. We are grateful to NRC IRAP for its support and for the guidance provided during the project. We look forward to building on this work through further technical evaluation and development of the RZOLV platform."

The Company intends to continue development work through Innovation Mining, including further technical validation, process optimization, pilot-scale activities, and strategic commercial engagement related to the RZOLV technology platform.

About NRC IRAP

The National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) supports the growth of innovative Canadian small and medium-sized businesses by providing advisory services, connections and financial assistance. NRC IRAP helps Canadian companies strengthen their technical and innovation capabilities, address business and technology challenges, and advance innovative products and services toward the marketplace.

About RZOLV Technologies Inc.

RZOLV Technologies Inc. is a clean technology company focused on the development and commercialization of alternatives to conventional cyanide-based gold extraction. Through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Innovation Mining Inc., the Company is advancing its proprietary RZOLV technology, a non-cyanide, water-based gold extraction technology under development, designed to reduce reliance on cyanide-based processing in applicable mining applications.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding continued research and development, future technical validation, process optimization, pilot-scale activities, scale-up activities, strategic commercial engagement, potential commercialization, and the future advancement of the RZOLV technology platform.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management considers reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the availability of funding, personnel, laboratory and pilot-scale equipment, technical data, third-party testing and validation resources, commercial partner interest, regulatory and environmental assessment requirements, and the Company's ability to continue advancing its technology platform.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to technology development, scale-up from laboratory testing to pilot-scale and commercial applications, reagent consumption, electrochemical regeneration performance, process-control requirements, environmental and regulatory considerations, availability of capital, availability of qualified personnel, intellectual property protection, third-party validation, commercial partner adoption, market acceptance, and general business, economic and capital market conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302268

Source: RZOLV Technologies Inc.