Company to present data demonstrating increases in CSF HDL-like lipid transport proteins following Spectris therapy

Cognito Therapeutics, a clinical-stage neurotechnology company developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that new data evaluating the Spectris investigational device in Alzheimer's disease will be presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2026, held July 12-15, 2026, in London, UK.

The poster presentation will highlight exploratory proteomic findings showing that Spectris increased cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) levels of HDL-like lipid transport proteins in amyloid-positive MCI participants, supporting further investigation of lipid transport modulation as a potential brain resilience pathway in Alzheimer's Disease.

"We are encouraged to present additional biomarker data at AAIC 2026 that continue to deepen our understanding of the biological effects of Spectris therapy in Alzheimer's disease," said Christian Howell, CEO, Cognito Therapeutics. "Our focus remains on developing a non-invasive therapy that can be used at home and has the potential to fit more seamlessly into the daily lives of people living with Alzheimer's."

Poster presentation details are as follows:

Abstract Title: Spectris Sensory Stimulation Increases CSF HDL-like Lipid Transport Proteins In Alzheimer's Disease

Session Title: Biomarkers (non-neuroimaging)

Presenter: Ralph Kern MD MHSc

Poster Number: 2023

Session Number: P2-06

Presentation Date Time: Monday, July 13, 2026, 7:30 AM 4:30 PM BST

Location: Excel London, Exhibit Hall

About Cognito Therapeutics

Cognito Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage neurotechnology company pioneering neuroprotective therapies to address the unmet needs of patients living with CNS disorders and support broader brain health. Its lead product, Spectris, is an investigational at-home neuroprotective therapy platform that uses non-invasive, sensory-driven neurostimulation to evoke gamma frequency brain activity. The company's feasibility studies have shown the potential for Spectris to preserve cognition, daily function, and slow brain atrophy in patients diagnosed with mild-to-moderate AD. Cognito is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.cognitotx.com and follow @cognitotx.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Cia Burbank

Cognito Therapeutics

cburbank@cognitotx.com



Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com