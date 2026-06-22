The Forums will equip technology leaders with the capabilities needed to operationalize AI and build high-performing IT organizations that deliver measurable business outcomes

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agendas for its Technology Innovation Forum Central (Austin, September 14-15, 2026), Technology Innovation Forum EMEA (London, September 30-October 1, 2026), and Technology Innovation Forum East (New York City, November 4-5, 2026).

This year's theme, "The IT Singularity," dives into the new AI era in which AI has become ubiquitous and no longer a competitive advantage on its own. To succeed, technology leaders including chief information officers, chief data officers, and chief AI officers need to integrate AI into their operating models, modernize software development and IT operations, strengthen data and governance practices, and align technology investments with business strategy. Across the Forums, tech leaders and their teams will learn how to scale AI responsibly, accelerate delivery, and strengthen executive confidence in an increasingly autonomous, AI-driven environment.

Key sessions include:

The AI Voyage From Experiments To Customer Outcomes : This keynote session explores how leading organizations move from isolated pilots to enterprise-scale AI programs that deliver measurable business impact.

: This keynote session explores how leading organizations move from isolated pilots to enterprise-scale AI programs that deliver measurable business impact. The Cognitive Operating Model : In this keynote, discover how to redefine decision-making between humans and AI to enable faster, governed, and scalable outcomes.

: In this keynote, discover how to redefine decision-making between humans and AI to enable faster, governed, and scalable outcomes. The Future Of Software: From Packaged Apps To Generated Business Capabilities : During this keynote session, attendees will explore how agentic development is reshaping software economics and accelerating innovation.

: During this keynote session, attendees will explore how agentic development is reshaping software economics and accelerating innovation. Build AI Context With Knowledge Graphs : This discussion examines how to create a governed, contextual data foundation to improve AI accuracy, scalability, and trust.

: This discussion examines how to create a governed, contextual data foundation to improve AI accuracy, scalability, and trust. The Quantum And AI Opportunity: In this session, learn how to cut through the hype and examine practical applications of quantum technologies and their intersection with AI.

"AI has fundamentally changed the role of technology leaders as it gets embedded in every aspect of technology and business," said Stephanie Balaouras, Forrester VP and group research director. "The challenge is no longer adoption but operationalizing it in ways that deliver meaningful business value. At the Technology Innovation Forums, we will show leaders how to navigate the IT singularity and turn AI investments into lasting competitive advantage."

At the Forums, Forrester will also recognize its Technology Awards winners, celebrating organizations that have delivered measurable business outcomes through their IT capabilities. Attendees will also have access to specialized programs and certifications focused on AI and data readiness and high-performance IT strategy.

Resources:

Register to attend Forrester's Technology Innovation Forum Central, Technology Innovation Forum EMEA, and Technology Innovation Forum East.

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About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We empower leaders in technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, revenue, and product functions to make confident decisions in an AI-driven world and accelerate growth through customer obsession. Our unique research and continuous guidance model helps executives and their teams achieve their initiatives and outcomes faster and with confidence. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

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Hannah Segvich

hsegvich@forrester.com