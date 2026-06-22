Veea Inc.: Veea Strengthens Executive Leadership Team to Accelerate its Commercial Growth and Market Expansion

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veea Inc. ("Veea") (NASDAQ: VEEA), a first-to-market leader in edge-native hyperconverged networking and AI-powered cybersecurity, enabling distributed "micro AI factories," today announced a series of executive leadership appointments designed to accelerate revenue growth opportunities and strengthen operational execution as the company scales its AI-native infrastructure platform and expands into new enterprise and industrial markets.

Greg Deisher has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Mark Tubinis, Veea's Chief Commercial Officer, has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Thomas Latiolais has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer.

Together, these appointments expand Veea's leadership across operations, commercial execution, market developments, and go-to-market execution as the company scales its secure, intelligent edge infrastructure platform for enterprise, operator, industrial, and AI-enabled use cases across new customers, new markets and new countries.

Deisher brings more than 20 years of senior financial and operational leadership experience to the COO role, including international postings across Russia, China, and Southeast Asia. Prior to joining Veea, he served as CFO of Wallarm Inc., a cybersecurity company specializing in API security, as CFO of Vapor IO, an ultra-low-latency edge datacenter company, and held a senior finance leadership position at Rackspace. He began his career at PwC, serving international clients across telecom, oil and gas, and consumer goods. Mr. Deisher is a Certified Public Accountant.

Tubinis, who has served as Veea's Chief Commercial Officer since 2020, is a seasoned technology executive with extensive experience building and managing global product and services organizations. His background spans virtualized and cloud-based fixed and mobile service delivery - including voice, video, data, and IoT - as well as engineering management, product management, business development, and strategic planning. Before joining Veea, he held senior leadership roles at SeaChange International, served as SVP of Engineering at SAVANT, and was VP of packet core and IMS at Alcatel-Lucent. He holds an MSEE in Computer Engineering and Communications from MIT and a BSEE from Boston University.

Latiolais brings more than two decades of experience spanning software development, product strategy, user experience, technical marketing, edge computing, and AI. Prior to joining Veea, he held engineering, product, and strategy roles at Vapor IO, an early leader in edge infrastructure. Over the past 18 months at Veea, he has helped shape the company's product planning, market positioning, edge AI strategy, solution architecture, and market engagements, while accelerating the integration of AI-enabled capabilities across Veea's product and solution portfolio. As CMO, he will lead Veea's global marketing strategy, product marketing, corporate positioning, and market development initiatives to drive adoption of Veea's AI-native infrastructure platform.

"As Veea's commercial deployments increase, driving our revenue growth, we are strengthening the executive leadership needed to scale our platform, deepen strategic partnerships, and accelerate adoption of our AI-powered cybersecure hyperconverged platform solutions globally. Greg, Mark, and Thomas each bring complementary strengths across operations, commercial execution, product strategy, and market development," stated Allen Salmasi, CEO of Veea Inc. "Greg Deisher's broad industry background will be a major asset as we scale and monetize our groundbreaking solutions across the many industry sectors and sales channels in which he has previously served. Mark Tubinis, who has competently served as our Chief Commercial Officer over the past six years, will be assuming responsibilities for a broader portfolio of products. Thomas Latiolais' rare combination of technical fluency and deep market insight has already helped shape how we position and market Veea's AI-native edge platform."

These appointments reflect Veea's continued investment in leadership, execution, and market development as the company advances its commercialization strategy, deepens strategic partnerships, and pursues the growing global demand for secure, intelligent, AI-native edge infrastructure.

About Veea Inc.

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) is a global leader in AI-driven edge infrastructure. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, Veea enables enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations to deploy AI-powered applications and services at the edge. Built on Veea-developed and third-party devices, the VeeaONE platform integrates connectivity, computing, cybersecurity, and storage into a unified, hyperconverged network solution, delivered through a full software stack spanning edge to cloud - bringing AI to deployments that range from SMBs to enterprise campuses, smart industries, and remote communities. With more than 123 patents across related technology domains, Veea has been recognized by Gartner for its innovations in edge computing.

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