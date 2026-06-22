Nexentis Technologies Inc.: Nexentis Technologies Announces International AI Drug Discovery Initiative Between MitoCareX Bio and Boltz to Accelerate Novel SLC Small-Molecule Discovery

MITOLINE- -Enabled 3D Structural Modeling and Boltz AI Capabilities to Be Combined by MitoCareX in a Synergistic Virtual Screening Campaign for selected Transporter Targets

Neve Yarak, Israel, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexentis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTS) ("Nexentis" or the "Company"), a drug discovery company that also invests in solar energy assets based on the RTB (Ready to Build) business model, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, MitoCareX Bio Ltd. ("MitoCareX"), has entered into an engagement with Boltz, PBC ("Boltz"), an AI research lab that focuses on biomolecular foundation models and drug discovery workflows, to accelerate the identification of novel small-molecule scaffolds targeting selected solute carrier (SLC) proteins of interest to MitoCareX's pipeline.

Under this initiative, MitoCareX intends to combine two complementary and independently validated capabilities: MitoCareX's proprietary MITOLINE algorithm platform and Boltz's foundation models for predicting biomolecular structure and binding affinity and designing new molecules. MitoCareX believes this integrated approach can strengthen target-specific virtual screening campaigns for challenging transporter proteins and improve hit identification.

"MITOLINE gives us target-specific structural insight, and Boltz adds additional AI-enabled capabilities that may help us identify differentiated starting points more efficiently", said David Palach, Chief Executive Officer of Nexentis Technologies Inc. "This approach is intended to expand our hit discovery efforts across selected transporter targets while preserving MitoCareX's focus on building proprietary small-molecule programs."

Using MITOLINE, MitoCareX previously identified initial hit molecules against a selected SLC25 target and has since advanced this program through systematic medicinal chemistry optimization, culminating in the generation of an optimized hit molecule with substantially improved pharmaceutical properties - as announced in May 2026.

The initial phase of the project with Boltz is expected to focus on a selected set of SLC protein targets and virtual screening campaigns designed to identify differentiated small-molecule starting points. Subject to the results of this initial phase, the companies may expand the scope of this initiative to additional targets within MitoCareX's broader discovery activities. MitoCareX will retain full control over its discovery programs and any small-molecule candidates it advances using this combined approach.

Boltz describes Boltz Lab as a hosted platform that combines biomolecular foundation models, managed compute, and scientist-oriented workflows, and has publicly highlighted the deployment of its models with industry partners, including a strategic collaborations with Pfizer and Takeda. BoltzMol-1, the company's small-molecule generative pipeline is designed to model complex structures and binding affinities and support in silico screening and design of small-molecule for drug discovery programs.

MitoCareX is focused on developing novel therapies for hard-to-treat cancers and inflammatory metabolic diseases. The Company believes that combining proprietary biological and structural insight with advanced AI tools may support a differentiated discovery strategy for novel transporter-focused therapeutics.

About Nexentis Technologies Inc.

Nexentis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTS) owns 100% of MitoCareX Bio Ltd, a drug discovery company engaged in targeting cancer and inflammatory metabolic disease indications through the mitochondrial SLC25 protein family. Additionally, Nexentis adopted an investment strategy focused on European renewable energy assets utilizing a RTB (Ready to Build) business model. The Company is currently the lead investor in four solar projects across three European Union countries, all introduced by Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Solterra Energy Ltd.

For additional details, please visit https://nexentistech.com/

Forward-looking Statements:

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Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

michal@efraty.com