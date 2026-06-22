Informa Connect Selects Groups360's GroupSync Housing as Official Housing Partner for Connect Marketplace Events

Strategic partnership brings best-in-class attendee housing technology to the premier marketplace for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE) professionals

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Groups360 , the leading provider of group hotel booking and attendee management solutions for the meetings and events market, today announced that Informa Connect has selected its flagship GroupSync Housing platform as the official housing partner for its Connect events, beginning in 2026.

Through the new partnership, GroupSync Housing will provide comprehensive attendee housing technology and support services for Connect events, helping streamline hotel booking management for hosted buyers, exhibitors and attendees. The platform delivers a mobile-friendly, branded booking experience with real-time hotel inventory, integrated reporting dashboards and dedicated participant support. Organizers also gain greater visibility into room block performance, pickup trends and inventory management, while attendees benefit from a seamless booking experience designed to keep participants focused on networking, business development and event engagement, rather than housing logistics.

"Connect Meetings' events are the heartbeat of the MICE industry, where the deals that shape the future of live events are made," said Kemp Gallineau, CEO of Groups360. "We're thrilled to bring GroupSync Housing's proven technology to Informa Connect's expansive meetings and events community, ensuring that every attendee arrives focused on business, not logistics. Our platform is built to eliminate friction in housing management, and Connect Meetings' events are exactly the kind of high-stakes, high-impact programs where that matters most."

Connect Marketplace is one of the MICE industry's premier hosted-buyer event programs, connecting event planners, suppliers, destinations and hospitality professionals through curated one-on-one meetings, education and networking experiences. The partnership with Groups360 will provide organizers with enhanced visibility into room block performance, streamlined inventory management and improved attendee engagement tools, while helping deliver a more seamless and efficient housing experience across Connect Marketplace's portfolio of hosted-buyer events.

"At Connect Meetings, we are relentlessly focused on removing barriers so our attendees can focus on what they came here to do: build relationships and close business," said Derek Rodriguez, SVP Connect at Informa Connect . "Partnering with GroupSync Housing brings a best-in-class housing solution to our community that matches the elevated, efficient experience we deliver in every aspect of our event."

GroupSync Housing is designed to help meeting and event organizers simplify housing management while improving operational efficiency and attendee satisfaction. The platform combines real-time booking capabilities, dynamic reporting tools and integrated management features that help planners monitor pickup performance, manage room block commitments and support participants throughout the event lifecycle.

Key capabilities of GroupSync Housing include:

Real-time hotel inventory with instant group booking and transparent pricing

Custom-branded attendee booking portals with intuitive reservation management

Seamless ability for attendees to book and modify reservations online

Exclusive group rates and hotel loyalty rewards for attendees

Dynamic reporting dashboards providing organizers with live pickup data and analytics

Dedicated participant support throughout the housing process

Attendees benefit from a seamless, user-friendly booking experience designed to keep participants focused on networking, business development and event engagement rather than housing logistics.

For more information on GroupSync Housing or to request a demo, please visit groups360.com.

About Groups360 | Groups360 is reimagining group travel by delivering innovative solutions for organizers, meeting and event planners, and hoteliers. With GroupSync, we're transforming the group booking model, turning a traditionally complex process into a streamlined, centralized experience for real-time inventory distribution and booking management. GroupSync bridges the gap between groups and hoteliers, enhancing control and visibility for all. What began as a solution for organizers to search, compare, and book accommodations has grown into a suite of products designed to bring people together and enhance both professional and life events. As the first travel platform to enable instant online bookings for groups at scale, Groups360 is committed to pushing boundaries and making visionary ideas reality. We are headquartered in Nashville, with regional teams in London and Singapore. Discover more at groups360.com.

About Connect Meetings | Informa Connect | Connect Meetings, produced by Informa Connect , brings together meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions professionals for curated one-on-one meetings, education and networking experiences designed to foster business growth and industry collaboration. Informa Connect is a division of Informa PLC, a leading international events, digital services and academic knowledge business.

Media Inquiries, contact:

Heather Harris

Groups360

heather.harris@groups360.com

Andrea Mane

ProVision Partners

amane@provision-partners.com

Tel: + 1 407.716.9040

SOURCE: Groups360

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/informa-connect-selects-groups360s-groupsync-housing-as-official-housing-partner-for-connect-1180020