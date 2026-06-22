Manchester United has secured the majority of the land required to build a new 100,000-seat stadium, marking a major milestone in the long-term vision to transform the Old Trafford area.

The new stadium, which will become the biggest sporting arena in the UK, will serve as a catalyst for the regeneration of the surrounding district, helping to create one of the most dynamic and globally significant sporting and entertainment destinations in the world.

The club acquired the 25-acre site, located approximately 350m north-west of the current stadium, from Indurent, a leading provider of industrial space and a Blackstone portfolio company. United will engage directly with businesses impacted by the plans to support them through the transition period.

The club has also worked in close collaboration with Trafford Council and the Old Trafford Regeneration Mayoral Development Corporation (OTRMDC) to ensure the location of the new stadium works cohesively with the wider Old Trafford regeneration strategy, ensuring optimum connectivity and the best possible experience for fans.

The 370-acre regeneration project is expected to deliver around 15,000 new homes, including affordable housing, create 48,000 new jobs locally and over 90,000 nationally, and add more than £7 billion a year to the UK economy.

Collette Roche, CEO, Manchester United's New Stadium Development, said:

"Today's news highlights the progress we're making towards a world-class new home for Manchester United and represents a significant milestone as we move into the next phase of development.

"Being able to build so close to Old Trafford allows us to preserve the heritage, traditions and rituals that are so important to our fans. We are committed to building a world-class stadium with our supporters, not just for them, with atmosphere, affordability and accessibility at the heart of our thinking.

"This is a generational opportunity that is fully aligned with both local and national growth ambitions. Securing the right land for our new home has been absolutely critical, and the land we've acquired gives us the stage to deliver a truly world-class stadium that honours our past and is ready for our future."

The OTRMDC will publish its vision for the Old Trafford Regeneration on Thursday 9 July, when further detail of the stadium site and formal consultation period will also be revealed.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260619238567/en/

Contacts:

Enquiries:

Rob Fawdon, Head of Corporate Communications robert.fawdon@manutd.co.uk