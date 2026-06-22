AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD Group"), AMTD IDEA Group ("AMTD IDEA") (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), AMTD Digital Inc. ("AMTD Digital") (NYSE: HKD) and The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE") (NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), a subsidiary of AMTD Digital, jointly (altogether, the "Group" or "AMTD") announce that under the share repurchase programs established and implemented by the Group, the approximate cumulative number of shares repurchased as of the date of this announcement are as follows:

AMTD IDEA Group: 4,417,036 American depositary shares

AMTD Digital Inc.: 2,798,473 American depositary shares

TGE: 284,538 ordinary shares

The Group reaffirms its strong confidence in its long-term prospects. The boards of directors of AMTD IDEA, AMTD Digital, and TGE each believe that AMTD is well positioned for sustainable long-term growth, supported by diversified operations across multiple sectors and jurisdictions, as well as their independent majority board structure to align with global best practices in corporate governance standards. Across its core business segments, the Group has established solid foundations and maintained leading competitive positions.

Media

Through TGE, AMTD owns two world-leading media brands, L'OFFICIEL AMTD IDEA and The Art Newspaper, with a presence in more than 30 countries and territories, covering the fashion and lifestyle, and art and culture sectors.

Movie and Entertainment

As a fast-growing player in the film industry, AMTD has participated in the production of a series of blockbuster titles that have collectively generated approximately US$760 million at the box office. It has also established long-term relationships with leading film production companies, including a comprehensive strategic partnership with Damai Entertainment (previously known as Alibaba Pictures).

Hospitality

AMTD owns a high-quality of global hotel portfolio comprising five AMTD-branded hotels and one Ritz-Carlton property the no. 100th Ritz-Carlton worldwide. This diversified hotel portfolio spans major international cities across four continents and comprises approximately 1,000 guest rooms.

FinTech and Digital Investment

AMTD, in partnership with Xiaomi, co-founded EleBank (formerly Airstar Bank), one of Hong Kong's eight licensed digital banks, now with Futu as a major shareholder. Collaborating with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA), AMTD launched the S$6 million MAS-SFA-AMTD FinTech Solidarity Grant during the COVID Pandemic to support FinTech companies in Asia. Additionally, AMTD has made strategic investments in WeDoctor, one of the largest AI-enabled healthcare solutions providers in Chinese Mainland.

With reference to total asset value per share and net asset value per share, AMTD's boards of directors believe that the current share prices of its listed entities are significantly undervalued relative to their fundamental values. The boards strongly oppose short-selling activities that distort market perception. Accordingly, the Group is committed to continue the existing share repurchase programs and, where appropriate, increase the scale of repurchases in line with current plans.

At the same time, AMTD remains committed to executing its strategy, fostering sustainable business growth, and maximizing long-term shareholder value. Additionally, AMTD will launch global roadshow to strengthen engagement and communication with its investors.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions conglomerate group, connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About The Generation Essentials Group

The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties. Also, TGE is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsor manager, with its first SPAC successfully raised and priced on December 18, 2025.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects,""anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes,""estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and/or The Generation Essentials Group, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and none of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260622966353/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

For AMTD IDEA Group:

IR Office

AMTD IDEA Group

EMAIL: ir@amtdinc.com

For AMTD Digital Inc.:

IR Office

AMTD Digital Inc.

EMAIL: ir@amtdigital.net

For The Generation Essentials Group:

IR Office

The Generation Essentials Group

EMAIL: ir@tge.media