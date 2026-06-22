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PR Newswire
22.06.2026 16:06 Uhr
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ACEMATE Tennis Robot S10 Gets $600 Prime Day Discount, with Bonus Gifts

HONG KONG, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACEMATE today announced a Prime Day promotion for the Acemate S10, its flagship AI tennis robot built for real-rally practice. From June 23 through June 30, the S10 will be available for $1,899, down $600 from its $2,499 MSRP, offering players a timely opportunity to upgrade their summer training setup.

$600 Off, Plus Extra Gifts

During the Prime Day campaign, Acemate Tennis Robot S10 will be available on Acemate's official websitefor $1,899 / £1,899 / €1,899 / CAD$2,499 / AUD$2,899. Taking the U.S. market as an example, this represents a $600 reduction from its $2,499 MSRP, offering buyers savings of up to 24%. In addition, the first 100 buyers will receive a limited Acemate gift bundle, including a branded bag and towel.

Human-Like Rally Experience

Unlike traditional ball machines that feed from a fixed position, Acemate S10 tracks incoming shots, moves across the court, catches the ball, and sends it back at speeds up to 100 km/h. Supported by 4K binocular vision and a 0.15-second response, Acemate S10 keeps the rally going with a more natural training rhythm. For players, that changes the session. Each rally asks them to adjust their timing, footwork, recovery, and shot selection instead of repeating the same feed. Players describe the experience as the closest thing to hitting with a real partner.

AI Coaching for Summer Practice

Summer is a strong season for tennis training, but players do not always have a hitting partner available or a coach they can book. Acemate S10 is designed to serve as both a rally partner and a training assistant with coaching-style feedback. With its built-in Drill System, players can train with clearer goals. The system includes 40+ training templates for NTRP 1.0 to 5.0, including forehand, backhand, volley, overhead, and more. Players can also create custom drills by adjusting feed interval, ball height, direction, speed, spin, and ball count. After each session, Acemate S10 provides training data and a session score, including shot placement, ball speed, net clearance, accuracy, and other key metrics. AI analysis then helps players understand their performance and identify what to work on next.

About ACEMATE

Acemate develops AI-powered tennis robots designed to make practice more realistic, structured, and accessible. Founded by engineers from Microsoft and Google and backed by publicly listed OneRobotics (HKG: 6600), Acemate combines robotics, vision systems, and intelligent software to help players train with real-rally play and coaching-style feedback.

For more information, visit Acemate's official website or follow Acemate on X, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Discord.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acemate-tennis-robot-s10-gets-600-prime-day-discount-with-bonus-gifts-302804800.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.